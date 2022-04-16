Netflix has just released the official for Bullsh*t The Game Show featuring host Howie Mandel. This unique game show will feature contestants being asked questions, but knowing the correct answers is not the only way to win the grand prize. Contestants will have to either answer the questions correctly or give an incorrect answer so convincingly that their opponent thinks they are correct. This game of persuasion will premiere on Netflix on April 27.

The trailer opens with a fake-out, showcasing anxious contestants while a voice-over from Mandel is heard, giving the audience a scenario where they are on a game show and don't know any of the answers. Then, he reveals that if you were on this show, that would not be a problem. Mandel proceeds to explain the rules of the show in voice-over, which are that a contestant can win $1 million by convincing the others to believe that they have the right answer to a question when they know they don't. As the trailer continues, we are introduced to the many diverse contestants and witness them either lying to the other or realizing that they were just lied to. As the trailer comes to an end, Mandel confesses that he doesn't actually like trivia all that much, but he really loves bullsh*t.

Bullsh*t The Game Show is created by Jonty Nash and Christopher Potts. Nash has been a producer on other shows of a similar nature including Dancing With The Stars and Cat Vs. Dog, while Potts has worked on the Netflix competition shows Sugar Rush and Nailed It! Mandel is a legendary television host and actor who is known for hosting Deal or No Deal and America's Got Talent. Mandel is also now a judge on Canada's Got Talent Season 2, which premiered just last month.

Netflix has created some very popular reality shows as of late, including The Circle and Love is Blind. The latest unscripted Netflix series in addition to Bullsh*t The Game Show include Is It Cake?, Young, Famous & African, and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

Check out the official trailer and synopsis for Bullsh*t: The Game Show below:

"Hosted by Howie Mandel, Bullsh*t The Game Show will offer contestants a chance to win big money, even when they don’t know the correct answer. Throughout the game, players will work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers – and persuading their opponents that they are accurate. To win big in this game you don't have to be the smartest person in the room to cash in, you just have to convince everyone that you are."

