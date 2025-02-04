After his NSFW display with his wife Bianca Censori on the Grammy’s red carpet, Ye (previously Kanye West) announced the upcoming release date of his new LP BULLY. The rapper dropped more breadcrumbs by previewing some unreleased music that may appear on the album.

In an interview with Justin Laboy at his Grammy afterparty on February 2, 2025, Ye announced that he plans on dropping the solo album on his daughter North West's birthday, June 15, 2025. Ye also previewed some potential tracks that may be featured in BULLY, one of which included North on the hook and also samples “I'm Ready” by The Diplomats. The “I Wonder” rapper shared that he would be using AI to create the album, similar to how he used autotune in his previous releases. The father of four believes that using AI will aid in the new technology being more accepted in the music industry. He spilled the tea on why he decided to release the album on his eldest child’s birthday as follows:

“We're going to do it on [North's] birthday. That's when I'm bringing BULLY out because that's her favorite album so far.”

Ye also weighed in on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef agreeing with Laboy when he asked if Kendrick killed Drake with the former’s Grammy sweep. However, Ye was quick to note that people shouldn’t underestimate the “One Dance” singer. He said that Drake added something to the algorithm and frequency — which Kendrick has now advanced.

Ye and Bianca Censori Did Not Get Kicked Out of the 2025 Grammys