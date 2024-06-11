The Big Picture Lily James stars as Whitney Wolfe Herd in upcoming Bumble origin story on Hulu and Disney+.

Cast includes Dan Stevens, Ben Schnetzer, and Mary Neely.

Rachel Lee Goldenberg directs the project, loosely based on Herd's journey.

Deadline has just revealed the first image from the upcoming Bumble origin story starring Lily James as the founder of the dating app, Whitney Wolfe Herd. The story of how the popular dating app came to be will be released on Hulu in the United States next year, as well as on Disney+ in select international territories. The image was revealed as principal photography for the project began.

While giving audiences their first taste of what's to come, the studio also confirmed other cast members who will be seen in the upcoming story. Ben Schnetzer, Ian Colletti, Mary Neely, Ana Yi Puig, Aidan Laprete, Pedro Correa and Coral Peña will also be a part of the project. After all, what makes Bumble different from similar dating apps is the company's focus on the users feeling safe while trying to find the connections they desire through their service by allowing women to initiate the conversations with their matches.

Rachel Lee Goldenberg will be the filmmaker tackling the project, based on a screenplay she wrote alongside Bill Parker and Kim Caramele. While the movie will deal with how Bumble was launched, it will only be loosely based on Herd's journey. But any narrative that is presented on the screen will be left in good hands, considering how Goldenberg recently worked in Unpregnant, the critically acclaimed comedy starring Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira.

The Cast of the Bumble Movie Has Serious Star Power

Image via 20th Century Studios

James was recently seen playing Pam Adkisson in The Iron Claw, the powerful drama centered around the Von Erich wrestling family. She is also known for her role as the young version of Donna Sheridan from Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again, and for her appearance as Debora in Baby Driver. James also played Pamela Anderson in Hulu's miniseries Pam & Tommy opposite Sebastian Stan.

While new cast members for the film based on the origin of Bumble were announced today, other performers were already attached to the project. Myha’la, Jackson White, Dan Stevens and Pierson Fode had previously been announced to be a part of the cast. Stevens was recently seen as Trapper in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the blockbuster that sent the titular monsters to their toughest fight yet. And while Stevens was trapped in the battle of the Titans, Jackson White was working on Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, the movie that continued the legacy of the popular Stephen King story.

You can check out the first image from the Bumble movie above, before the film debuts on Hulu in the United States at some point next year.