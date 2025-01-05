The animated Transformers One put the Autobots and the Decepticons at the forefront of the franchise after years of sharing the screen with A-list actors. The return to form was truly the culmination of course correction for the franchise on the big screen. The source of recapturing the magic of the classic syndicated cartoon from the ‘80s can be traced back to the spin-off prequel, Bumblebee.

Directed by Travis Knight with a screenplay by Christina Hodson (The Flash), Bumblebee went back to the basics of Michael Bay’s first Transformers installment: A simple story about a teenager and their first car. Critics praised the sentimental nature of the ‘80s-set tale, echoing the cinematic era that producer Steven Spielberg helped to define. While the prequel’s box office returns paled in comparison to the billion-dollar grosses of the Bay films, Bumblebee has an introductory scene that reset the tone for future Transformers movies to follow.

2018's 'Bumblebee' Kicked Off With the Fall of Cybertron

Image via Paramount

In Bumblebee’s first two and a half minutes, the war on Cybertron is brought to life as the Autobots are in the midst of a losing battle with the Decepticons, including Starscream, Soundwave, and Shockwave. Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen) sends his scout B-127/Bumblebee (voiced by Dylan O’Brien) off to 1987 Earth to set up a new base of operations as the world crumbles. Badly damaged by the Decepticon Blitzwing upon his arrival, Bumblebee takes the form of a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle, resulting in an eventual encounter with California teen Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) and members of Sector 7, led by Jack Burns (John Cena).

The Cybertron War sequence captures the Transformers in a way no Michael Bay film ever did. Not only is it devoid of Bay’s dorky humor and expendable human characters, but it also has the Transformers back in their original Generation 1 designs. The ‘80s setting allows the Transformers to be almost entirely removed from their 2007 designs with Prime sans painted flames, Arcee with her exact look from 1986’s Transformers: The Movie, and Rachet as a bright white ambulance instead of a neon green Hummer. This allows each character to stand out and still look blended into the film’s cinematic environment, unlike the Bay movies where the identical metallic looks of the secondary characters make them indistinguishable from one another.

In terms of action, the entire sequence is a giant love letter to the Marvel-produced animated series. The CGI choreography of the war is more polished than the chaotic mess of Bay’s over-the-top explosions, reflecting the cartoon and those adult fans who played with the Hasbro toys as kids. One of the biggest issues with the Bay movies is the emphasis on the Transformers’ scale within the real-world environments they inhabit. In turn, Bay’s sequences feel lifted from every Godzilla and King Kong movie in existence. The original animated series, however, usually had the Autobots and Decepticons battle each other with little to no humans in the way. This emphasizes the personalities of the Transformers, which makes them more prominent than they were as just oversized CGI stand-ins smashing each other up. In short, Bumblebee’s opening establishes to its audience that the excitement and adventure that made the franchise so exciting in the ‘80s had finally returned.

'Bumblebee' Going Back to Basics Was a Smart Move for the Transformers Franchise