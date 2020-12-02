The Bungie Foundation has kicked off its annual Game2Give online fundraiser. The charity event aims to mobilize the Destiny franchise players, known as Guardians, to raise funds for kids at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the United States. The Game2Give fundraiser runs until December 13th, with a goal to raise $2 million USD and top 2019's Game2Give inaugural launch, which saw Guardians raise over $1.6 million USD.

Game2Give is an international charity event that features exclusive rewards and livestream experiences for millions of Destiny fans around the globe. The Bungie Foundation created the Game2Give partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to support the most vulnerable. Guardians who wish to help can sign up to host their own Destiny 2 fundraising stream between now and December 13th. Check out to the event schedule here.

The Light Keepers Emblem, Mist Blossoms Emblem and Gilded Shell Exotic Ghost. Image via Bungie

Generous Guardians who donate will receive exclusive prizes:

A $25 USD donation will garner the 2019 Mist Blossoms Emblem and Gilded Shell Exotic Ghost.

A $50 USD donation will net the above, plus the new Light Keepers Emblem.

A $100 USD donation will get the above and will also enter Guardians in a chance to win an item from the Bungie Prize Pool. Prizes include the Destiny 2: Beyond Light Digital Deluxe and Destiny 2: Beyond Light Physical Deluxe editions.

Bungie have also partnered with Omaze, an online fundraising platform, to give Guardians all over the globe a chance to win $20,000 to create the ultimate gaming rig and support the Game2Give campaign.

The Bungie Foundation greatly appreciates and relies on Guardians with a giving spirit, who bring smiles, joy and hope for Little Lights everywhere. You can find out more about the Game2Give charity event in a recent This Week At Bungie (TWAB) post, and by following @BungieLove on Twitter.

Image via Bungie

Image via Bungie

ABOUT BUNGIE FOUNDATION

The Bungie Foundation was founded in 2010 in order to formalize the amazing support received by the Bungie Community to give back to those in need. We believe that entertainment plays a vital role in the health and well-being of our world and that technology can bring us together, connecting us to those we could not otherwise reach.

Image via Bungie

ABOUT CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.

Image via Bungie

ABOUT OMAZE

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes to support nonprofits around the world. Omaze campaigns connect influencers, nonprofits and donors to create lasting impact, and have raised funds and awareness for more than 350 charities with donations from over 180 countries. Omaze has raised more than $130 million for causes to date, and was named to the 2020 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies. To learn more visit Omaze.com

Share Share Tweet Email

Armie Hammer to Play 'The Godfather' Producer in Limited Series 'The Offer' It sounds like the actor couldn't refuse this Paramount+ project.