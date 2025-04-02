We all have one show that, if given the chance, we'd ask for it not to be cancelled. For longtime fans of Gilmore Girls and Amy Sherman-Palladino, that show tends to be Bunheads. The show ran for a singular season from 2012-2013 when everyone was still reeling from the conclusion of Gilmore Girls five years prior. While many fans knew that it would be unlikely to have the same spirit as Gilmore Girls, with star Lauren Graham on Parenthood and her being such a huge part of Gilmore Girls' success, fans were hungry for ASP's next project. She'd left Gilmore Girls at the end of Season 6, resulting in a mixed bag of fan feelings for Season 7.

Sherman-Palladino is once again trying her hand at the world of ballet with her upcoming show, Étoile, which looks to have a much different tone than the dramedy-esque tone of Bunheads, but it would seem that fans and creator alike are still a little salty at the show's cancellation. Sherman-Palladino was recently honored at PaleyFest for the worlds she's created over the course of her career, such as Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. When talking with Collider's Taylor Gates at PaleyFest, Sherman-Palladino shared that she still has strong emotions about the show being cancelled. She tells Collider the thought made her "just angry now."

Amy Sherman-Palladino Reuses Actors For Her Projects, and We Love Her For It