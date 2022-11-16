This past month, director, writer, and producer Amy Sherman-Palladino announced an open casting call for her upcoming ballet series. However, fans of the creator's other shows, such as Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will remember a previous ballet series, Bunheads, that premiered back in 2012 on Freeform (previously known at ABC Family).

While the series was met with glowing reviews and some of the highest praise of any Amy Sherman-Palladino show, Bunheads was canceled by ABC Family after one season. Even after its official cancelation, articles were published that begged the network to bring it back, but to no avail. The show ended for good, and it was eventually followed by Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016 and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in 2017.

Regardless of the series being short-lived, the ballet-centric show is surprisingly complex, filled with rich characters and a charming, intricate atmosphere. With only one 18-episode season, Bunheads has ended up being one of Sherman-Palladino's most accomplished projects to date.

The Atmosphere of Paradise

Bunheads (the affectionate name for ballerinas), starring Sutton Foster and Kelly Bishop, follows a Vegas showgirl named Michelle (Foster) who finds herself in a small town in California after impulsively getting married. When tragedy strikes unexpectedly, Michelle creates a life for herself as an instructor at the ballet studio, owned by her mother-in-law, Fanny (Bishop). Kaitlyn Jenkins, Julia Goldani Telles, Bailey De Young, and Emma Dumont also star as high-school ballet students Boo, Sasha, Ginny, and Melanie.

The women-led series is centered on the dancing world, specifically the demanding and competitive arena of ballet. Deeper within dancing are themes of self-confidence, family, evolving relationships, and the idea that life rarely goes as planned. This is all exemplified by the many moving parts of Bunheads, including the interesting and unique plot, atmosphere, and characters.

In the small town that becomes Michelle's new home, which is literally called Paradise, the sleepy, little world created by Sherman-Palladino is reminiscent of other small towns she has portrayed in the past, while also fashioning a fresh, new tone.

Paradise is a town in California, but is obviously far-removed from the rest of the world. The town lives right on the ocean, but there is seemingly nothing to do other than be a student at Fanny's dance studio.

Acclaimed singer and songwriter Sam Phillips, the previous composer for Gilmore Girls, returned to score the light, acoustic sounds of Paradise. The townspeople also make the atmosphere more homey in their own odd ways, from oddball clothing store owner Truly (Stacey Oristano) to fervid coffee artist Bash (Sean Gunn). The variety of small-town personalities makes Paradise seem eerily similar to any other small town that exists in real life, but it is in fact far from that.

The minimal businesses, things to do, and number of people in the town created a contained universe where viewers feel as if their own world is surrounded by an intense commitment to dance. Many stand-alone scenes of dance routines often tied together an episode, or were used to emphasize an emotionally powerful moment of the show.

Even further, Paradise is not initially introduced as a world of dance. But as we watch Michelle and the young dancers navigate their own lives and ambitions while consistently working towards becoming better, audiences understand the dedication dance requires and the community it creates.

The Complex Plot

When the series starts out, Michelle is making her living as a chorus girl in Las Vegas while taking auditions on the side. Meanwhile, she is consistently being courted by Hubbell (Alan Ruck), who finally gets Michelle to marry him and move to his hometown with him. Michelle is immediately jarred by an environment that she finds intimidating, while also being put under a microscope by the skeptical townspeople.

However, in typical Sherman-Palladino fashion, things are never that simple. Just as she makes progress with Hubbell's judgmental mother, Michelle's husband of a day dies in a car accident at the end of the very first episode, leaving her lost and aimless in a town far from Vegas.

Throughout the rest of the series, viewers are presented with an impressively multigenerational story. While audiences watch the rebellious, independent Sasha find her footing after realizing she does not want to ruin the course of her life with youthful mistakes, they also see Michelle slowly work towards performing professionally, working against her fear that she is running out of time.

Viewers are also presented with the idea that we rarely end up where we think we will, and how things will always work out in the end. Fanny had never planned to raise her son alone, or run a ballet studio to initially make ends meet, yet the audience watches her care for her dancers like her own children.

One of the main themes in Bunheads is not necessarily dance, but rather the many definitions and manifestations of family. The young ballerinas confide in each other and grow together in and out of the dance studio, while Michelle and Fanny take many steps backwards and forwards in order to feel that the other is family.

Nuanced Characters

The shining characteristic of the 2012 series is the characters. Sherman-Palladino has a track record of writing complex and interesting characters, and Bunheads is no exception.

Sutton Foster's Michelle is the fish-out-of-water character, a classic staple in any ASP production. She's witty, fast-talking, and disruptive in the best way. The 30-something-year-old dreams of booking a leading role on stage, yet a part of her is drawn to the small-town ballet studio and its students.

While Foster's moments of quick dialogue and humorous cynicism are enjoyable, the character of Michelle is at her emotional peak when viewers watch Foster perform. In Episode 10, "A Nutcracker in Paradise," Michelle mistakes her mace for hairspray, accidentally blinding herself and all the student dancers in their production of The Nutcracker. In reflecting on all the ways she feels she has ruined everything since arriving to Paradise, Foster performs "Maybe This Time" from Cabaret. This number leads into her realization that leaving the beachside town, and her students, to pursue performing is not off the table.

Another memorable character is mother-in-law Fanny, played by actress and Gilmore Girls alum Kelly Bishop. At first glance, Fanny is not too far from her previous role of the traditional, toxic spitfire Emily Gilmore. However, it does not take long to realize how far the two characters are from each other.

In the blink of an eye, Fanny loses her son and has no one, except new daughter-in-law Michelle. The two meet for the first time in the first episode, and by the beginning of the second episode, they must put their judgments of each other aside and learn to live with each other as family. Slowly, the two begin to understand and sympathize for one another. When Fanny asks Michelle to leave after the chaos of their Nutcracker production, she seeks her out in Nevada and is unafraid to tell her how much she misses her and wants her back in Paradise.

Out of all the exceptional characters in Paradise, the standouts are the four young ballerinas: Boo, Sasha, Ginny, and Melanie. Boo grapples with body standards in an often toxic industry, while Sasha must grow up faster than her peers when her home life becomes difficult to deal with. By the end of the show's only season all four girls have matured while going down their own respective paths, while also having a long way to go. Through the girls, Bunheads weaves their teenage troubles with their drive for ballet, resulting in a refreshing and nuanced portrayal of girlhood and womanhood.

Is There Hope for a Satisfying Ending?

While Amy Sherman-Palladino has created long-lasting shows, with Gilmore Girls being considered one of the greatest television shows of all time, Bunheads received the short end of the stick when it was unexpectedly canceled after one season. Even though the reboot or revival treatment would not be a satisfying ending to the story, since it would make the most sense for the story to pick up where it left off, hopefully the upcoming ballet series will do the short-lived show more justice than it got before.