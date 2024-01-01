The Big Picture Bunny and the Bull is a surreal and visually stunning film that combines oddball humor, emotional drama, and artistic visuals.

The film follows the story of an agoraphobic man who reminisces on a European road trip with his charismatic and chaotic best friend.

Bunny and the Bull explores themes of friendship, fear, and embracing the chaos of life, and is both deeply emotional and hilariously funny.

Hollywood's family entertainment isn't exactly a hot spot for authentic originality and artistry. We can list off all the boldly original kid's movies that have sprouted from Tinsel Town over the years, like Pixar's finer efforts, Tim Burton's classic run of family films, or more recently, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio or Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, but these are more exceptions rather than rules. Hollywood tends to produce the safest, most basic common denominator family entertainment to fill the cinemas with as many kids as possible. For that reason, it's all the more surprising when directors such as Paul King suddenly burst onto the scene, not only bringing his own unique style and artistic vision, but also blowing away audiences and critics alike with not one, not two, but three hits in a row. Paddington in 2014, Paddington 2 in 2017, and Wonka. Each of these films bears King's signature blend of oddball humor, surreal, artsy visuals and set design, and tear-jerking emotional maturity. All of these elements can be found in King's unknown and criminally underrated debut film, 2009's Bunny and the Bull, albeit with an adults-only edge.

Despite Paul King quickly making a name for himself as a unique voice in the Hollywood family film industry, few people outside his home nation of Great Britain will know that King has been making beloved comedies for 20 years now. The director's unique style has been finely tuned since the very beginning, although his efforts throughout the 2000s were far from family-friendly. Starting with surreal and dark late-night TV comedies like Garth Marenghi's Darkplace and The Mighty Boosh, King would hone his blend of fever-dream-psychedelia, child-like whimsy, and sudden bouts of horror until making his first feature. Bunny And The Bull is a wildly impressive debut, telling the tale of an agoraphobic man reminiscing on the experiences that have led him to fear leaving his home. The film takes the viewer on a wild, psychedelic ride between soaring highs of oddball raunchy comedy and disturbing lows of gut-wrenching, emotional drama, all of which culminate in a touching, uplifting ending that celebrates life, loss, and healing. Through this beautiful, underrated piece of cinema, we can see the dreamlike artistry that makes Paul King such a unique filmmaker, and how these elements have carried over to his now-classic family-friendly trio of films.

What Is 'Bunny And The Bull' About?

Bunny And The Bull tells the tale of Stephen Turnbull (Edward Hogg), a man with extreme agoraphobia and obsessive-compulsive tendencies living as a recluse in his chaotic home full of trash and trinkets. Stephen hasn't left his house, had any human contact, and has done nothing but obsessively categorize and archive everything he can hoard from newspapers to toothpicks for over a year now. Things are about to change though, as whatever Stephen is evading will soon bubble up to the surface. See, no matter how much Stephen tries to emulate a sense of control over his life by keeping everything perfectly in order with the literal thousands of archives, boxes, and bookshelves that litter his home, he can't avoid the chaos of life no matter how much he tries: The rats have gotten in and ruined his life-long food supply. The small inconvenience of having to leave his home and buy food bursts Stephen's little bubble of evasion, causing him to hallucinate surreal recreations of the series of events that have led him to be scared of the outside world.

Through Stephen's fever dream memories, we learn his story. Stephen, having always been a fearful, cautious, and calculating man, used to have a best friend called Bunny (Simon Farnaby) —a charismatic, chaotic party animal, gambler, and womanizer who lives day by day without fearing the consequences tomorrow will bring. After Stephen misses yet another opportunity to ask out a girl he likes because of his fearful and cautious nature, Bunny takes Stephen gambling to cheer him up. Bunny chaotically bids the pair's money on a losing horse because the jockey looks like "a mean motherfucker," and fortune favors our contrasting pair, as they land a handsome pile of cash. On Bunny's insistence, the duo decide to adventure across Europe without cause or plan so that Stephen can learn to let go of his insistent grip on control and order, embracing the chaos, mysteries, miracles, and mishaps of life instead of constantly sitting by the wayside and missing out on life's wonders through fear of failure.

The pair disembarks on their adventure, traveling across a psychedelic and cartoonish depiction of Europe, coming across strange places, and meeting even stranger characters. They come across Eloisa (Verónica Echegui), a beautiful girl that Stephen promptly falls in love with and promises to take to Spain. Along the way, Bunny consistently makes bigger, dumber, and more dangerous bets, like betting he can swim under a frozen lake in exchange for a giant grizzly bear statue, or that he can eat over 100 crabs in exchange for a car. Bunny's ultimate objective is to reach Spain and fight a bull, the ultimate high for a chaotic gambler and life-liver like himself. As Stephen remembers his road trip and its ups and downs in the present day, his sense of reality begins to slip and ghostly apparitions of Bunny begin haunting his home, tormenting him and forcing him to confront his memories in their entirety and overcome his agoraphobia once and for all. What happened to Stephen, Bunny, and Eloisa during this trip? Why did it traumatize Stephen so much? Will Stephen be able to confront his repressed memories and overcome his fear of leaving his home before he starves?

'Bunny And The Bull' Is A Beautiful Fever Dream

One of the most defining features of Bunny And The Bull, much like the rest of Paul King's films, is its visual style. With a blend of Wes Anderson-style picturesque framing, Terry Gilliam-esque stop-motion animation, and the art style used in the original Paddington books, where detailed characters are overlayed on cartoonish, blurred backgrounds, Bunny And The Bull teleports you into a childlike, psychedelic world of beauty and wonder. This heavily contrasts with the film's somber tone and its soundtrack, which consists of beautifully haunting, melancholy piano compositions courtesy of Ralfe Band, creating a deeply moving fever dream.

The framing device for this art style is the film's heavily personal perspective: We see these memories through Stephen, and as Stephen observes the chaotic surroundings of his home, the trash and trinkets morph into theatrical sets for his memories to play out like surreal theater. A collage of photos turns into a train where Stephen and Bunny exchange a meaningful conversation. The inner workings of a broken clock turn into a fairground where Stephen tries to profess his love to Eloise. A mountain of recycled bottles turns into the Spanish tavern where Bunny decides to fight a bull. Despite being on a journey across Europe, we never actually once leave Stephen's home, with all the scenes playing out in this strange, half-cartoon/stop-motion collage kind of way until the very end, where the harsh pain of reality breaks through Stephen's protective bubble and he remembers the raw, gut-wrenching event that led him to agoraphobia.

The Theme of 'Bunny And The Bull' Is Deeply Emotional

We don't want to spoil too much, but Bunny And The Bull is a deeply emotional, personal film, and if you connect with its themes and characters, it has the potential to break you emotionally and put you back together again. In summary and without spoilers, the film explores a toxic, doomed-to-fail friendship between two people who represent unhealthy extremes of a spectrum: Chaos and calculation. Fearless and fearful. Wild and worrisome. Our two protagonists cancel each other out and make for a good balance, but neither of them could survive without the other "holding them back" in an unhealthy way. Stephen isn't quite a lost cause, he could still learn to embrace chaos, but sadly, Bunny is a man doomed to go out early in a blaze of glory. He can't be saved, and although he's having fun, he's dangerously self-destructive and destructive to those around him.

Bunny's subtly tragic character is represented perfectly by the titular bull of the film. The bull represents the ultimate high, the biggest gamble, the most powerful experience, and Bunny would die before he stopped chasing that high and would happily die obtaining it. As the matador who trains him (Noel Fielding) explains, the life of a Matador is a sad one, defined by addiction, and when you're too old, frail, or damaged to continue dancing with the bull, you will have nothing left to live for. Stephen can learn some of Bunny's lust for life because it shows how beautiful life can be when you're not worried all the time. But sadly, Bunny is too extreme, reflecting life as an addict, proving that the very same lust for adventure can be dangerous if not balanced with caution. Ultimately, after a tear-jerking final conversation between Stephen and Bunny, Stephen learns the balance between Bunny's philosophy and his own and embraces life. Bunny's closing line then summarizes the film beautifully: "It's OK to bet on a losing horse sometimes... But just a fiver, hey?" It's never worth betting on anything, but it's always worth gambling a little in life.

Ultimately, Bunny and the Bull is a beautifully made, deeply moving comedy, and all without even having discussed how damn funny it is. The humor blends the childlike whimsy of Paddington and Wonka with sudden bursts of deeply disturbing, dark, and gross-out humor that pulls the rug out from under the audience masterfully. This is a rare film where you can reflect on life and loss through the picturesque visuals and a hauntingly somber soundtrack one minute, and the next, you're watching a mountain man drink milk directly from a dog to intimidate the protagonists. It's a bonkers, unadulterated, oddball film that is simultaneously profoundly mature with its themes and unapologetically immature with its jokes. That's the beauty of Paul King as a writer/director, and it's exactly what made his winning streak of Hollywood hits special.

Bunny And The Bull is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

