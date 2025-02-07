If creepy folklore and urban legends are your thing, you’ll want to dive into the bizarre story of the “Bunny Man,” which tells of an ominous figure in a rabbit costume haunting railway bridges armed with an ax. Loosely based on real-life events in Fairfax County, Virginia, Carl Lindbergh’s 2011 film Bunnyman puts an outlandish spin on the decades-old story that has been terrifying residents, and goes to show the narrative mileage that can be had from urban legends.

The plot follows a group of young friends driving down a remote highway when a large truck starts relentlessly ramming into the back of their car, running them off the road. While one of the friends lies beneath the car looking to repair any damage, the truck suddenly returns, and its erratic driving brutally kills the friend. The frightened group then goes out searching for help in the remote town only to discover they are being hunted by a family of backwoods cannibals similar to those in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre or House of 1000 Corpses. Among the family is a chainsaw-wielding killer dressed in an Easter bunny costume.

'Bunnyman' Is A Totally Wild Ride

Image via ANOC Productions.

To put it bluntly, if horror fans are looking for a wild ride, Bunnyman is absolutely bizarre. It is a campy, low-budget slasher that does not take itself too seriously and takes influence from numerous horror fan favorites, such as Psycho, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, The Devil's Rejects, and Jeepers Creepers. Lindbergh’s re-release and re-edit in the spring of 2019, Bunnyman: Grindhouse Edition, includes even more wild effects such as old-timey commercial breaks, intermission slides, random audio dubs in different accents, and time travel. The Grindhouse Edition almost feels like a parody of itself, attempting to blend comedic elements with backwoods gore, although it does largely stick to the same story as the original 2011 film.

But the film does have a lot of potential when it comes to artistic style, including some cool split-screen effects, a grainy, scratched filter to take viewers back to the ‘70s, and a spot-on musical score. All the effects definitely place viewers in an uneasy rural town filled with familial secrets and plenty of blood. The film’s highlight is its grotesque yet darkly amusing Bunnyman character, who is both disturbing and oddly humorous. The quirky character bears a ragged, blood-stained costume, but hides an even more disturbing character underneath the fuzzy, smiling face. As the main antagonist, Bunnyman deserves to have more screen time, along with some creatively festive weapons.

The Real-Life Urban Legend

Image via ANOC Productions.

Perhaps one of the most interesting aspects of the Bunnyman character is the urban legend it is based on. The tale dates back to 1904 when Douglas Griffon, a man from Fairfax County, Virginia, escaped from a mental institution when a bus carrying patients to a new facility crashed. After Griffon’s escape, local residents began finding rabbit corpses throughout the woods. Stories then started to spread among the town’s children, creating a curse for those who dared go near the woods on Halloween night.

Brian A. Conley, a historian-archivist in Fairfax County, set out to research the legend of the "Bunny Man" and uncover the truth behind the tale. Conley discovered that the story of the escaped patient was nothing more than a myth. However, there were reported sights of a Bunny Man decades later in 1970. A couple was parked near an overpass in Clifton when someone “dressed in a white suit with long bunny ears" threw a hatchet at their car and yelled at them for trespassing. Since then, stories have evolved and spread, ultimately inspiring Lindbergh’s trilogy: Bunnyman, Bunnyman Massacre, and Bunnyman Vengeance.

The film’s final line, spoken by a remaining member of the friend group, is “we are going to need a lot of therapy,” which perfectly sums up how viewers will feel after seeing this movie. For an 85-minute runtime, there are a lot of moving elements, which don’t always make sense to the plot, but contribute to an unconventional horror atmosphere. Whether you're drawn to the outrageous horror of Bunnyman or fascinated by its urban legend, Carl Lindbergh delivers a bonkers ride inspired by some of the genre’s best films.