The comedy stars are coming out for guest appearances in Pete Davidson's semi-autobiographical comedy series Bupkis. Peacock has announced six new guest stars to join the Saturday Night Live alum, including Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Ray Romano (Get Shorty), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond), Simon Rex (Red Rocket), and Davidson's Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders. They add to a cast that also features Emmy winner Edie Falco as Davidson's mother and Academy Award winner Joe Pesci as Davidson's grandfather.

Bupkis follows a similar formula to Curb Your Enthusiasm, recounting Davidson's life story in an exaggerated manner with a mix of grounded storytelling and the comedian's filterless comedic stylings and general absurdity across a half-hour format. The second such depiction of Davidson's life following Judd Apatow's critically acclaimed The King of Staten Island, the show earned a series order from Peacock back in April and recently began production.

With the introduction of its notable guest stars, Bupkis only further elicits comparisons to Curb Your Enthusiasm, a show known for its insane amount of high-profile guests who play a mix of original characters and exaggerated versions of themselves. Roles for the guests are currently being kept under wraps, but there's a lot of fun to be had with the news. The castings mark a number of prominent reunions besides Davidson and Wonders. For Romano and Garrett, it's the first time the Emmy winners will be in a series together since they played brothers Raymond and Robert in their landmark sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. It's also another chance for Thompson and Davidson to rub elbows on-screen outside the confines of SNL. As for Day, it'll mark the second time he and Davidson have shared the screen following I Want You Back from earlier this year.

RELATED: Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci Share a Seat in First Images From 'Bupkis'

Bupkis sees Davidson re-team with his good friend and regular partner Dave Sirus to co-write alongside showrunner Judah Miller. The trio of writers also executive produces alongside Davidson's old SNL boss Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David of Broadway Video. Michaels' production banner is producing the series with Universal Television. Also on board is Jason Orley, another Davidson regular on his comedy specials who also helmed Day's I Want You Back, who will direct the series and serve as co-producer.

There's currently no release window for Bupkis on Peacock. Stay tuned here at Collider for more casting announcements as production continues and check out a previous interview Collider conducted with Day and Jenny Slate for I Want You Back.