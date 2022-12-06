In the last few years, Pete Davidson had been one of the biggest stars on Saturday Night Live. His honest and self-deprecating style of humor brilliantly showcased in his appearances on the Weekend Update segment with Colin Jost have made him stand out as one of the best stand-up acts the show has hired, and that's a list including the likes of Adam Sandler and Chris Rock. Since his departure from SNL last spring, his absence from the screen has been deeply felt and many fans of the comedian wondering what would fill the hole he had left after departing from TV. They will not have to wait much longer for his silver screen return. Recently, photos of the star filming his new show, Bupkis, have been released and it seems that we are not far from seeing Pete Davidson star in and write his own show. For anybody wondering what to expect from one of the most anticipated shows of 2023, you’ve come to the right place.

Image via A24

Related:'Saturday Night Live': Keke Palmer's Best Sketches, Ranked

There is no release date for Bupkis yet but filming for the series was confirmed in October 2022. It is set to premiere in 2023 on the streaming service Peacock.

What Is Bupkis About?

Image via Peacock

While most of the details about the series have been kept under wraps, Davidson and his team have revealed some aspects of the show's plot. The Peacock original, which was officially given a series order in April, depicts a fictionalized and somewhat heightened version of Davidson’s own life. According to a press release made by the streaming service, “the series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.” The style of the show has been compared to Curb Your Enthusiasm, a show written by and starring Larry David which follows the everyday disasters he causes with his coworkers, friends, and family after having written for one of the most successful comedies of all time, Seinfeld. If Davidson can make a show a tenth as funny as Curb, it will surely be a success.

Related:'Bupkis' Announces Guest Stars Including Charlie Day, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson

Who Are the Creators of Bupkis?

Image via NBC

The creators of Bupkis are Davidson, Judah Miller, and Dave Sirus. As mentioned above, Davidson first gained fame when he debuted on Saturday Night Live in 2014 at age 20, making him the youngest cast member in the show's history. Since then, he has gone on to enjoy fame and acclaim for his roles in film and television. His first major role on the big screen came when he starred in the Amy Schumer vehicle, Trainwreck. He then starred in Netflix’s oft-overlooked rom-com Set It Up where he starred alongside Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell as Duncan, the roommate and best friend to Powell. He received great critical acclaim for his role in the Sundance hit, Big Time Adolescence, which he also executive produced. In it, he portrayed Zeke, a man-child and the older ex-boyfriend to our adolescent protagonist, Mo’s sister. Since then, his career outside of SNL has quickly skyrocketed. He starred in, wrote, and executive produced The King of Staten Island, a semi-autobiographical film that follows Scott, an aspiring tattoo artist who has been stuck in arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was a child. He has to learn to grow up when his mom begins dating another firefighter. Davidson received critical acclaim for the film and has gone on to star in blockbuster hits like The Suicide Squad and released his own stand-up special on Netflix, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.

Judah Miller is a comedy writer who has been working steadily in the industry since the early 2000s. One of his earliest jobs was on The Tracy Morgan Show, a short-lived sitcom and vehicle for future 30 Rock star Tracy Morgan. He went on to take on the joint role of producer and writer for Stacked, the Fox sitcom starring Pamela Anderson. After that, Miller began working more on animated sitcoms both as writer and producer with shows like King of the Hill and American Dad! Most recently, he worked on the semi-autobiographical comedy Crashing starring Pete Holmes. Dave Sirus came to prominence for his comedic interviews with members of the Westboro Baptist Church. Since then, he has worked on the show Triumph’s Election Watch 2016 as well as SNL, where he became a close collaborator of Davidson’s and even co-wrote The King of Staten Island alongside him.

Does Bupkis Have a Trailer Yet?

Unfortunately, no. However, it shouldn't be long before we see some footage from the series as it is currently filming.

Related:'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career

Who Is Producing Bupkis?

Alongside Davidson and his producing partners Dave Sirus and Judah Miller, Broadway Video, a company led by SNL boss Lorne Michaels will be backing the new series. Broadway Video is responsible for producing most of the works of SNL alumni. Founded in 1979, one of its first releases was Gilda Live, a taped version of Gilda Radner’s one-woman show on Broadway. Since then, it has been responsible for producing movies starring original SNL characters like Wayne’s World, Coneheads, MacGruber, and much more. The company is also heavily involved in TV ventures. Along with producing SNL, Broadway Video is responsible for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Other Two, and Kenan.

Who Is In The Cast of Bupkis?

Image via HBO

Starring alongside Davidson is a cast of experienced and talented veterans. Edie Falco plays Davidson's mother in the series. Falco began her career in New York with roles in movies like Bullets Over Broadway and guest appearances on shows like Law and Order. Her big break came when she booked a lead role in the hit HBO show, The Sopranos. She played Carmela Soprano, the wife of Tony Soprano, a member of the mafia, and received critical acclaim and countless Emmy nominations. After that, she became the lead on her own show with Nurse Jackie, where she played an emergency room nurse at All Saints’ Hospital in New York. More recently, she has moved into film and is set to star in the next two Avatar sequels.

As Davidson’s grandfather, Joe Pesci returns to the silver screen after an absence of more than 30 years. Though he started his career as a singer, he became famous for his frequent collaborations with director Martin Scorsese, starting with Raging Bull where he played the brother of Jake Lamotta, Joey. He won an Oscar for playing the volatile and violent mobster Tommy in Scorsese’s gangster classic, Goodfellas. He has continued to work in mob films like Casino while also branching into comedies like Home Alone. After a long hiatus, he returned to the screen with The Irishman. Other guest stars for the season include Charlie Day, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson, and Simon Rex.