Universal will be giving everyone the chance to look at Pete Davidson's life in a completely different way, as the second episode of television series that explores the journey of the artist will be available to watch for free on YouTube. Bupkis is currently streaming on Peacock, with the entire first season made available over the course of this week. However, that didn't stop the studio from sharing just a little bit of the fun through other platforms. Added to the YouTube release, the second episode of the first season will air on NBC on June 10.

This Saturday will bring a double dose of Davidson fun to everyone that tunes in to NBC. The episode will follow an encore presentation of Saturday Night Live featuring host Miles Teller. The sketch comedy series was fundamental for the first years of Davidson's professional career, making him famous for his distinct sense of humor and remarkable personality. It was his time on the iconic program that opened up the doors for numerous possibilities later on, including a small role in The Suicide Squad.

The second episode of Bupkis tells an emotional plot, with the story following Pete as he attends a wedding just weeks after losing his father on 9/11 and bonds with his uncle (Bobby Cannavale). The relative will take Pete under his wing, although in not a completely positive way, while the future star learns that he can use comedy to relieve pain. Cannavale isn't the only star attached to the story, as Joe Pesci and Edie Falco also play crucial roles in the brand-new show about the life of one of Saturday Night Live's best comedians. The episode is a perfect summary of the tone, emotions and humor the series has to offer.

Where Will Pete Davidson Be Seen Next?

While Bupkis is distributed through new platforms, Davidson can also be seen this weekend on the big screen, when Tranformers: Rise of the Beasts premieres in theaters. The Autobots are back with a new mission to save humanity from imminent destruction, but this installment will mark Davidson's debut in the franchise. While Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will play the human leads in the movie, Davidson will voice Mirage, an Autobot spy capable of projecting holograms and transforming himself into an impressive silver-blue sports car.

