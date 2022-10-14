With production now fully underway on Pete Davidson's new series Bupkis, Peacock revealed the first look at Davidson and Joe Pesci on set and sharing a seat with one another. In a very Curb Your Enthusiasm manner, the half-hour live-action comedy will roughly retell Davidson's life story, only exaggerated with a mix of absurd elements and the SNL alum's signature unfiltered style of humor and worldview. In what'll be his first appearance on television since 1985 with Half Nelson, Pesci plays Davidson's grandfather in the series.

Davidson and Pesci will no doubt be spending plenty of quality family time together with the series, and they absolutely look the part of grandfather and grandson in the first look. They're sitting together on a bench by the docks with their shades on while Pesci clutches an iPad, bonding together as they prep for a somewhat unlikely collaboration. Pesci has been semi-retired for years now and Bupkis will be only his second appearance on television in his entire career. While he's no stranger to comedy, appearing in Home Alone and My Cousin Vinny, it's also odd to see him opposite the career funnyman, Davidson, considering his most prominent work over the years has been in dramas like Goodfellas and The Irishman.

Alongside Davidson and the Academy Award-winning Pesci, Bupkis will also feature the talents of Emmy-winning The Sopranos star Edie Falco as Davidson's mother. Aside from starring, Davidson also writes and executive produces the series, marking the second time he's penned an adaptation of his life. He previously teamed with acclaimed director Judd Apatow for the more dramatic The King of Staten Island starring Bill Burr, Melissa Tomei, and Maude Apatow alongside him. He'll get to lean more into his comedic strengths here, bouncing his jokes off of a pair of immensely talented co-stars.

Bupkis will see Davidson re-team with his The King of Staten Island co-writer Dave Sirus who once again writes with him and the newly-added showrunner Judah Miller. Sirus and Miller also executive produce alongside SNL boss Lorne Michaels for Broadway Video, Andrew Singer, and Erin David. Jason Orley, a frequent collaborator of Davidson's on both his comedy specials and his film for Hulu Big Time Adolescence, will co-executive produce and direct the series.

There's currently no indication when Bupkis will release on Peacock. For now, get an early look at Davidson together with Pesci on set below, and stay tuned here at Collider for more on the series as production continues.