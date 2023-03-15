Peacock has finally unveiled the release date for Pete Davidson's new comedy series Bupkis, the heightened, fictionalized, and totally absurd foray into the Saturday Night Live alum's life in a similar formula to the beloved Curb Your Enthusiasm. First ordered to series nearly a year ago in April 2022, the series is now set to premiere on May 4. Along with the announcement, the streamer released a set of new photos that not only show off Davidson and his co-stars, but the myriad of guest stars that will be joining him throughout the show's run.

Davidson gets the spotlight in many of the images, showing him clashing with his mom, played by Edie Falco or just chilling on the couch and watching television at home. Only he and co-star Joe Pesci have been shown off to this point, but these new shots give a glimpse of Pesci as Davidson's grandfather alongside Falco, bringing the whole family into focus. Peacock wasted no time showing off all the high-profile stars that will come in, often in some hilarious situations and get-ups. Charlie Day, for example, appears to be some sort of higher-up in a nice suit while Davidson's former SNL colleague Keenan Thompson is refereeing a game at the gym. Others among that vaunted group include Chase Sui Wonders and Brad Garrett who both also appear throughout the new shots.

Rounding out the group of guest stars coming in for Bupkis are Ray Romano and Simon Rex. If the Curb Your Enthusiasm formula is indeed what the show will follow, expect those guests to also lean into absurd depictions of their real selves. Although it may elicit comparisons, the premise is all based around the worldview and comedy of Davidson, making the project uniquely his.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: 'New Girl' to Stream on Hulu and Peacock This Spring

In addition to starring, Davidson also writes and executive produces the series. It's his second life adaptation so far, though Bupkis projects to be more comedic than the dramatic The King of Staten Island from Judd Apatow. Davidson will share writing and executive production duties with showrunner Judah Miller and Dave Sirus. SNL boss Lorne Michaels also executive produces for Broadway Video alongside Andrew Singer, and Erin David with Davidson's frequent collaborator Jason Orley as co-executive producer and director.

What Else Does Pete Davidson Have Going On Beside Bupkis?

Davidson enters Bupkis coming off of one of 2022's best horror films in the comedic Bodies Bodies Bodies which Wonders also starred in. This year, however, he's expected to hit the big screen again in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. An earlier television spot showed off his character Mirage, a very chill transformer based off a Porsche 964. He's also a member of the star-studded cast of Dumb Money, the GameStop short squeeze dramedy which comes out in October.

Bupkis premieres exclusively on Peacock on May 4. Check out more images from the series below:

9 Images