The Big Picture Pete Davidson exits Peacock's hit show Bupkis despite the show's second season renewal, meaning the series will no longer move forward.

Davidson views Bupkis as a personal reflection of his struggles and family life, expressing pride and gratitude for the opportunity to share his story.

The first season of Bupkis is available to stream on Peacock.

Pete Davidson feels ready to move on from his Peacock comedy series, Bupkis, Deadline reports. Despite the show being renewed for a second season by the streaming platform, Davidson has decided to not return for a second season. The semi-autobiographical series was renewed a month after it premiered signaling that it was a good performer for the service. However, with the departure of its star, who also served as executive producer and writer on the series, Peacock has opted not to move forward with the second season.

Davidson spoke about his decision, saying:

“I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I’m very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful.”

Bupkis features a fictionalized version of Davidson's life story. In the series, the SNL alum plays a comedian who must move back home to his town in Staten Island. Here, he tries to navigate the complex nature of fame and family relationships. The show also starred Edie Falco (The Sopranos) as Pete's mother and Joe Pesci (The Irishman) as Pete's grandfather. Many actors and celebrities appeared on the show including Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia), Machine Gun Kelly, Shane Gillis, Chase Sui Wonders, John Mulaney, Ray Romano, and others. Fans will never know what happened to Pete after the car crash at the end of the first season.

What Has Pete Davidson Been In?

Davidson is a comedian who had minor roles in comedy shows at the beginning of his career before being cast in Saturday Night Live in Season 40. He left the show after 159 episodes to pursue other avenues in comedy. He wrote and produced his first film The King of Staten Island which was also a fictionalized version of his life. He has appeared in several TV shows as himself or playing another character. Davidson has a few movies set to come out soon.

