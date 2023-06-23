Pete Davidson's series Bupkis has been renewed for a second season at Peacock. The series premiered on the streaming network early last month, and it looks like it is full steam ahead for the Staten Island-based series. The series' return for a second season is welcome news to series fans, as the first season ended with a jarring cliffhanger. No news as to Season 2's release date has yet been announced.

Bupkis is a semi-autobiographical television series starring Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson as, well, Pete Davidson. The series follows Davidson, a comedian who is forced to move back to his home on Staten Island. The series is a heightened version of Davidon's own life and depicts a fictionalized version of his family. The series has been compared to such projects as Larry David's HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm, which also follows a fictionalized version of the creator's real life. Along with Davidson, the series also stars The Sopranos star Edie Falco as his mom, Amy. Additionally, Joe Pesci, of Home Alone, Goodfellas, and Lethal Weapon fame was a series regular in the first season. The series also features a stacked cast of recurring characters and guest stars, from Charlie Day to Steve Buscemi.

In addition to starring in the series, Davidson also serves as a writer and executive producer. Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels also executive produces the series. Judah Miller and Dave Sirus also write and executive produce the series. With such talent, including the man behind Saturday Night Live in Davidson's corner, it's no wonder that, even with only one season, the series has attracted so much praise. Davidson certainly stood out in the cast of Saturday Night Live, and has continued to distinguish himself as one of the most relevant comedians of our time.

Continued Praise for Pete Davidson

Of Davidson, and his series Bupkis, Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said, "Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he has created with the first season of Bupkis absolutely blew us away." She continued, "Pete has a rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability."

As to how the second season of the series will pick up on some of the, well, more shocking events of the first season, that is yet to be seen. No word on which cast members will, and won't be returning for Season 2.