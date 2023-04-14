One of the biggest names in comedy right now is Pete Davidson. Luckily for his fans, he now has his own show. Today, Peacock has released a trailer for Bupkis, a new series created by and starring the Saturday Night Live alum, which shows that audiences are in for the kind of chaotic and hilarious ride they expect from Davidson.

Bupkis will see the comedian playing himself in a fictionalized and heightened account of his life. As the official synopsis says, the series “combines grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known," which anyone familiar with Davidson’s work knows is quite absurd. The exact plot is being kept under wraps, but the trailer offers some clues as to what we can expect.

The trailer showcases the exact humor fans want from Davidson. It opens with a scene of the star in an airport giving a very unconvincing “no” when asked if he has any drugs on him. Beyond the humor, we also get a peek at the story, which seems to be about a lost Davidson trying to find himself and happiness. We see him accused of running away from those who love him, struggling with public attention, and just wanting a quiet life. Also, while not the focus, the trailer shows off the big names appearing in the series, including Edie Falco, Joe Pesci, Charlie Day, and many more.

Image via Peacock

Who Will Be Joining Davidson In Bupkis?

Davidson and Peacock spared no expense when casting his co-stars and surrounding himself with talent. Academy Award winner Pesci is playing his grandfather and four-time Emmy winner Falco will play his mother. In the trailer alone, we can see the cast also includes Day, Chase Sui Wonders, John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson, and Simon Rex. But many surprises are still in store, as other guest stars are reported to appear in the series as well.

Davidson co-wrote and created the series with Judah Miller and Dave Sirus. Davidson’s past writing works include stand-up specials and The King of Staten Island. The three of them also serve as executive producers alongside Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David. Additionally, Jason Orley serves as co-executive producer and director on Bupkis.

Bupkis premieres on Peacock on May 4. Check out the trailer below: