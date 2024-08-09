The Big Picture Released alongside The Village in 2004, The Buried Secret of M. Night Shyamalan aired on the Sci Fi channel.

Upon its debut in August 1999, The Sixth Sense shattered box office expectations, shocked audiences with its twist ending, went on to nab six Oscar nominations, and turned its 29-year-old writer and director, M. Night Shyamalan, into a household name. His next two films, Unbreakable and Signs, garnered further praise and racked up similarly impressive box office numbers, proving that his success with The Sixth Sense wasn't a fluke and his rising star showed no signs of slowing. By this point, he had also managed to cultivate a singular brand-like reputation as a filmmaker given his affinity for spinning suspenseful, thrilling, and supernatural yarns.

As the release of The Village – Shyamalan's next film at the time – fast-approached in 2004, expectations were high as audiences waited on pins and needles to see what thrills and chills he had up his sleeve. At the same time, a documentary about the mysterious filmmaker aired on the Sci Fi Channel. Dubbed The Buried Secret of M. Night Shyamalan, the television special purported to shed light on Shyamalan's allegedly reclusive behavior and the often secretive nature of his film productions. Before it even aired, however, The Buried Secret of M. Night Shyamalan became shrouded in controversy.

The Buried Secret of M. Night Shyamalan (2004) The Buried Secret of M. Night Shyamalan the mysterious and supernatural elements of filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan's life and career. The film, presented as an unauthorized documentary, delves into Shyamalan's background, suggesting he harbors a dark secret that influences his movies. Release Date June 18, 2004 Director Nathaniel Kahn Cast M. Night Shyamalan , Adrien Brody , Deepak Chopra , William D. Arrowood , Johnny Depp , Griffin Newman , Maggie Kiley Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Documentary Writers Melissa Foster Studio(s) Blinding Edge Pictures , Terley Productions Distributor(s) The Sci-Fi Channel Expand

What Is 'The Buried Secret Of M. Night Shyamalan' About?

The Buried Secret of M. Night Shyamalan follows director Nathaniel Kahn's efforts to unearth details about the titular filmmaker's past, personal life, approach to storytelling, and elusive tendencies. Filmed while Shyamalan was in the midst of shooting The Village in Pennsylvania, Kahn conducted interviews with his subject's childhood friends, teachers, acquaintances, two A-list Hollywood actors, and the filmmaker himself. Within the documentary's opening moments, however, something seems amiss as Kahn pokes and prods to gain access to Shyamalan and his past.

Kahn's cryptic encounters kick off with a group of young fans lingering outside Shyamalan's residence, one of whom claims the filmmaker is "connected to the other side." Two similarly cryptic interviews with Shyamalan follow, in which he appears guarded, uneasy, and expresses reservations about participating in the all-access documentary. Kahn also lands an "unapproved interview" with Johnny Depp (alleged to have been considered for Mel Gibson's role in Signs) and speaks to The Village's Adrien Brody, both of whom describe Shyamalan in mysterious terms. Kahn engages in more unapproved interviews, one of which reveals that as a child, Shyamalan drowned in a pond, was brought back to life, and that the brush with death had a profoundly spiritual impact on him.

Intrigued by the alleged incident, Kahn uncovers a history of inexplicable drownings in the same pond and becomes convinced that the filmmaker has indeed communicated with ghosts. The more Kahn digs, however, the more he irritates higher-ups at the Sci Fi Channel and Shyamalan, the latter of whom abruptly backs out of the documentary when Kahn reveals he's learned of the intimate and hidden details regarding the filmmaker's notoriously private past. Convinced he's found a compelling new angle for his project, Kahn attempts to conduct one final interview with Shyamalan, but he never shows, opting instead to deliver a voice message decrying the documentary as a fabricated waste of time that no one will take seriously. As it turns out, Shyamalan's final message to Kahn – unintentionally or not – hit very close to home.

'The Buried Secret Of M. Night Shyamalan' Is A Hoax Documentary

Considering M. Night Shyamalan's penchant for pulling the rug out from under viewers, it's all too fitting that the 2004 "documentary" about his mysterious reputation ended up being a hoax. Seizing an opportunity to boost publicity for The Village, Shyamalan and Sci Fi worked in tandem behind the scenes to play up the fake documentary, going as far as misleading reputable publications about the nature of the project and leaking details about alleged tension between the filmmaker and the network. With hindsight clear as day, the final revelation seems relatively obvious given that the TV special premiered roughly two weeks before the release of Shyamalan's The Village, but that didn't stop the powers that be from issuing statements after being exposed.

Unfortunately for Shyamalan and the Sci Fi channel, news of the project's deceptive nature broke in the immediate aftermath of its airing. For its part, Sci Fi came clean about its involvement in misleading viewers. The president of the network revealed the documentary was part of a "guerrilla marketing campaign," further admitting, "We created a fictional special that was part-fact and part-fiction, and Night was part of the creation from the beginning. We thought it would create controversy, and it probably went one step too far." NBC Universal, which had recently acquired Sci Fi, also issued a statement via spokeswoman Rebecca Marks. "We would never intend to offend the public or the press and value our relationship with both," she said. Though The Buried Secret of M. Night Shyamalan likely boosted anticipation for The Village's theatrical release, while also adding to the filmmaker's established mystique, the man who dazzled audiences with The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Signs was about to hit a crossroads in his career.

M. Night Shyamalan Hit a Career Downturn After 'The Village'

Whether one considers The Buried Secret of M. Night Shyamalan an exercise in playful irreverence or a shameless venture into self-promotion, the timing of the fake documentary's premiere preceded a significant turning point in Shyamalan's career. Fresh off the success of three consecutive films, he found himself in polarizing territory when The Village debuted to a mixed and polarized reception, thanks in no small part to a highly divisive ending. For some, Shyamalan's affinity for plot twists and narrative deception had run its course with the 2004 thriller, suggesting the filmmaker may have harbored a sense of infallibility.

The next decade didn't fare particularly well for Shyamalan. From Lady in the Water to The Happening to The Last Airbender, the filmmaker's formerly solid track record with critics took a nosedive, and despite some of his films racking up respectable box office numbers, the moviegoing public's response to his work was often unenthusiastic. Fortunately, however, his reputation saw a resurgence with back-to-back hits, The Visit and Split, both of which saw him return to form as a maestro of suspense, thrills, and twisty storytelling. While there's ultimately no direct or obvious correlation between the controversy surrounding The Buried Secret of M. Night Shyamalan and the filmmaker's career downturn in subsequent years, one can't help but wonder if the infamous hoax documentary contributed to souring perceptions of Shyamalan and his creative instincts.

