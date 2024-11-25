Wicked mania might be taking over the globe right now, but a different kind of movie musical is coming to streaming in just a few days, and it’s bound to make you wagon wheel watusi with joy. Queens collide with queens in the Steven Antin-helmed feature, Burlesque, as Cher and Christina Aguilera sing and dance their little hearts out while their egos collide in the production which is set to arrive on Netflix on December 1. It’s been nearly 15 years since the movie first belted its way onto screens in 2010, and we’ve got to say that Burlesque still holds up as a classic for those of us who enjoy the more campy side of life.

With clichés piled as high as the number of chart-topping hits between the co-leads, Burlesque is — at its heart — an underdog story. In it, we meet Aguilera’s Ali, a young woman with a dark past who has left her entire world behind to move to Los Angeles in hopes of becoming famous. It’s there that she gets a job at a burlesque lounge and proves herself as not just a terrific cocktail waitress but as perhaps the best performer that the club’s owner, Tess (Cher), has ever seen. Taking her place in the spotlight, Ali rises through the ranks to become the club’s main attraction, hitting all the high notes and landing all the moves — even to Wagon Wheel Watusi.

Burlesque is one of those movies that the longer you look at it, the more pops out of the woodwork — like an EyeSpy. Along with Cher and Aguilera in the leading roles, the movie also features driving performances from Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada), Alan Cumming (Cabaret), Julianne Hough (Rock of Ages), Peter Gallagher (The O.C.), Cam Gigandet (Twilight), James Brolin (The Amityville Horror) and Dianna Agron (Glee).

‘Burlesque’s Cult Following

Sony knew what they were doing when they got the legendary alto and soprano to share the spotlight in Burlesque. This was one for the fans of divas, over-the-top dance numbers, all things camp, and subpar yet wonderful acting from two of the biggest names in music. So, while the movie only managed to earn a 37% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s completely understandable why it became a cult classic to so many. While the haters were busy hating, Burlesque was taking the award circuit by storm, landing nominations at such prestigious events as the Grammys and Golden Globe Awards.

With Burlesque coming to a living room near you on December 1 thanks to Netflix, there’s never been a better time to host a themed evening and sing, dance, and quote this iconic piece of cinema to your heart’s desire.

