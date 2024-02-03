The Big Picture The Coen Brothers' film Burn After Reading has one of the most shocking moments ever put on film, which takes viewers by surprise and changes the entire narrative.

Brad Pitt steals the show with his perfectly cast role as Chad, a hyper-optimistic and increasingly ignorant character who meets a hilarious and shocking fate.

George Clooney's masterful talents shine through in his portrayal of Harry, a paranoid character whose psychological anguish leads him to commit extreme acts, including killing Chad.

The Coen Brothers have been around for a long time. With major crime hits like Fargo, hilarious folk odysseys like O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Western remakes such as True Grit, and comedic legends ala The Big Lebowski, these guys certainly know how to make complicated and thoughtful motion pictures. But there's one movie in their ever-impressive filmography that stands above the rest as having one of the most shocking moments ever put on film, at least in one of their features. That's right, we're talking about that one moment in the 2008 satirical black comedy Burn After Reading, which is even better the second time around.

What Is 'Burn After Reading' About?

Like many Coen Brothers' joints, Burn After Reading is all about a series of very serious misunderstandings that culminate in some pretty major incidents, all wrapped up in hysterical dark humor that only these guys can deliver. Centering on Hardbodies gym employee Linda Litzke (Frances McDormand), who aims to raise enough money for several plastic surgeries, Burn After Reading, like The Big Lebowski before it, continues to escalate until we wonder where it's all actually going. When it gets there, well, it's just as surprising to us as it is to our protagonists. Early on, Linda and her absent-minded co-worker Chad (Brad Pitt) attempt to use a lost CD-R to blackmail a former CIA analyst, Oswald Cox (John Malkovich), into giving them some ransom money. When that doesn't work, they go to the Russians, who naturally ask if they have any additional damning material on the U.S. government.

Along the way, Linda continues to find dates online, including a man named Harry Pfarrer (George Clooney), an overly paranoid U.S. Marshal whom she instantly connects with despite her boss Ted's (Richard Jenkins) obvious affection for her. The thing is, Harry is secretly a serial womanizer and is already married and having an additional affair with Cox's wife Katie (Tilda Swinton), who is set on leaving her husband for him. Yeah, it's a serious mess, and things get even messier as Linda and Chad step right into this world of extramarital confusion among government employees in the greater Washington D.C. area. To say things don't particularly end well might be an understatement.

While most critics praised Burn After Reading for its clever twists, hilarious casting choices, and distinct Coen-fueled vision, not everyone thought the black comedy was exactly exceptional. Roger Ebert didn't consider this the Coen's best, noting that "It's funny, sometimes delightful, sometimes a little sad, with dialogue that sounds perfectly logical until you listen a little more carefully and realize all of these people are mad." Well, there's certainly no debate about that last part. But while there are some serious opinions out there about which Coen Brothers movie is actually their best, with the previous year's No Country For Old Men being a major contender, that doesn't make the performances in Burn After Reading any less dynamic.

How Does the Confrontation Between Brad Pitt & George Clooney End in 'Burn After Reading'?

Hoping to uncover some additional dirt on Oswald Cox for the Russians, Chad decides that it's a good idea to break into the man's home during the day and hop on his computer. But just as Chad is about to leave, calling it a bust, he notices that a man––Clooney's Harry Pfarrer––is coming through the door. In a panic, instead of heading down to the basement or high-tailing it for the backdoor, Chad hides in the bedroom closet, watching as Harry takes the shortest shower known to man. Just as Harry opens the closet in search of a new shirt, Chad's smiling face is there to greet him, but only for a moment, as Harry wastes no time blowing it clean off. Then, Harry loses it and runs like a madman before blowing up his life even more than he had previously.

First of all, this scene is hilarious. Pitt plays his role here perfectly as he struggles to find a way out, even missing his clear window while Harry is in the shower. While one might think that, because of their Ocean's Trilogy history, Pitt and Clooney might reunite here on camera for a moment or two, the Coens rip any hope of that away from us. This moment comes as a startling surprise that changes the entire game, and the movie doesn't recover. Not unlike other sudden deaths in Coen pictures, this one shifts the entire narrative as Harry becomes increasingly more paranoid (after being followed for most of the film) and Linda becomes hysterical after not being able to find Chad. This death even leads to Cox being thrown into a coma and the death of Linda and Chad's boss Ted, who returns to the house in hopes to impress Linda by getting the info that Chad couldn't.

Burn After Reading sets this scene up perfectly too. Earlier in the film, Harry comments to Linda that he hasn't fired his gun in about twenty years and that he knows whenever the moment comes, he'll be able to gain via muscle memory. But more than anything, this diamond of a scene reminds us that the Coen's best moments are those most unexpected and that their humor can come in all forms, from slapstick comedy to the most gruesome and bloody of deaths. It's the absurdity of the whole interaction that makes it land, and although it's easy to wish there was just a bit more material, it's undoubtedly the perfect length of time. The equal parts disarming and alarming look on Chad's face is an uneasy messenger that convinces Harry his time is up, but rather than succumb, he shoots his harbinger square in the face. Poor Chad too. He didn't even have a clue who Harry was and, like a puppy who implicitly trusts those around him, looks death in the eyes without so much as a thought for his life.

Brad Pitt Steals the Show In 'Burn After Reading,' and George Clooney Isn't Far Behind

Close

There's no denying that Brad Pitt is perfectly cast as Chad here, with his trademark smile and glaring charisma. Chad thinks that the Hardbodies employees have stumbled on something big with Oz Cox's CD-R––which in reality features only clippings from his work-in-progress memoir––and he's sure that he and Linda can strike rich off its material. Not only is Chad a poor gym employee who actively hurts his trainees, but his hyper-optimistic and increasingly ignorant outlook on life puts him in dangerous situations that he can't as easily stumble (or smile) his way out of. Had he recognized the very real danger he and Linda had put themselves in, he wouldn't have even thought of sticking around once Harry got home. But instead, he does the thing we all scream at horror movie characters for doing, and doesn't live to tell the tale. Still, we can't help but crack up about it.

Pitt isn't exactly known for playing dumb characters, but maybe he should play more of them. The leading man in movies like World War Z, Se7en, and Fight Club has proven time and again that he can command an audience and commit to serious and grounded roles as well as anyone. But Burn After Reading shows us a different side of the actor, who can play hot-and-dumb like no other. Chad is funny, caring, and a bit of a blockhead, which is what makes his death both hurt so much and drives us to hysterical, albeit shocking, laughter. Caught in this idiotic web of conspiracy, Chad and Linda make every single wrong choice they possibly can, and don't seem to learn a lick from them. No wonder he got himself shot in the head. After all, when you mess with the bull...

But as great as Pitt is, the scene only works so well because of the masterful talents of George Clooney, who almost always plays a moron when working with the Coen Brothers. Harry has been paranoid this whole picture, but up until now, has been able to convince himself that it might be nothing. It's this moment that drives him over the edge, and as a result, he beats up a literal messenger, nukes his romantic affairs, and eventually escapes to South America in hopes of running away from the non-entity supposedly chasing him. Clooney is a master of facial expression and subtle rise in psychological anguish, and Harry is picture-proof of his ability to steal the show. Though in this case, he had to literally kill Brad Pitt for it.

