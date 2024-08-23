The Big Picture Revisit the underrated gem Burn After Reading on Netflix before it leaves on August 31 for a chaotic, hilarious, star-studded ride.

Coen Brothers' dark comedy blends intricate plot with absurdity and sharp commentary on modern intelligence community, a must-watch.

With standout performances from Pitt and Simmons, this twisted tale of espionage gone wrong shouldn't be missed before it leaves Netflix.

If you’re a fan of dark comedies, quirky characters, and the brilliant storytelling of the Coen Brothers, you might want to hurry up and give Burn After Reading another watch on Netflix. This razor-sharp satirical gem from the Coen Brothers is set to leave the streaming platform on August 31, meaning there’s only a limited time left to enjoy this chaotic, hilarious, and star-studded ride.

Burn After Reading, which hit theatres in 2008, is often celebrated as one of the Coen Brothers’ most underrated films. It’s a film that blends their signature dark humour with a plot that is as intricate as it is absurd. The story centres on a disk containing the memoirs of a former CIA analyst (played by the ever-reliable John Malkovich), which falls into the hands of two hapless gym employees, played by Frances McDormand and Brad Pitt. What follows is a convoluted series of events involving blackmail, espionage, and sheer incompetence, with an ensemble cast that also includes George Clooney, Tilda Swinton, and J.K. Simmons.

What makes Burn After Reading so compelling, and why it has garnered a dedicated following, is the Coen Brothers’ deft ability to mix elements of farce with sharp commentary on the ineptitude of the modern intelligence community. It’s a film where no one truly understands what’s going on, least of all the characters themselves, and yet it all ties together in a way that only the Coens could manage.

Is 'Burn After Reading' Worth Watching?

Image via Focus Features

The film may not have received the same level of acclaim as some of the Coen Brothers’ other classics like Fargo or No Country for Old Men, but it has aged remarkably well, with its humour and absurdity resonating even more in today’s context of misinformation and bureaucratic bungling. The performances are uniformly excellent, with Pitt delivering one of his most memorably comedic roles as the dim-witted but enthusiastic personal trainer, Chad Feldheimer, while Simmons steals the movie with one of the greatest final scenes in film history.

As Netflix prepares to say goodbye to this Coen Brothers classic, now is the perfect time to revisit Burn After Reading or watch it for the first time. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the Coens or someone who appreciates a smart, darkly funny film, this is one movie that shouldn’t be missed.

So, before August 31st rolls around, grab some popcorn, settle in, and enjoy this twisted tale of espionage gone wrong. You won’t regret it.