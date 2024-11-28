Both Brad Pitt and George Clooney have spent more than their fare share of time in the spotlight, and earlier this year was no different thanks to Wolfs, the hitman crime thriller directed by Jon Watts and streaming on Apple TV+. However, long before the two starred in Wolfs, they worked together for another crime thriller that’s coming to streaming soon. No, we’re not talking about Ocean’s 11 either.

Pitt and Clooney star alongside Frances McDormand and John Malkovich in Burn After Reading, the 2008 comedy/drama by the Coen Brothers that will begin streaming on Paramount+ on December 1. The film follows two gym employees attempting to sell a mysterious disc containing important information to the CIA, and it currently sits at a 78% rating from critics and a 65% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Burn After Reading was written and directed by the Coen brothers, Ethan and Joel Coen. The directing duo is best known for their work on No Country for Old Men, the 2007 contemporary western that won four Oscars, including one for Javier Bardem's performance, as well as Best Picture, Best Writing, and Best Directing. One-half of the Coen brothers, Ethan, most recently worked on Drive-Away Dolls — the R-rated quirky comedy starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan that also features supporting performances by Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon. The two also worked together in 2018 on The Ballad of Buster Scruggs — the romantic comedy/musical western anthologyfilm starring Tim Blake Nelson and Clancy Brown that’s currently streaming on Netflix. Ethan Coen will reunite with Qualley in Honey Don’t! — the road trip comedy that also stars Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans.

What Happened to the ‘Wolfs’ Sequel?

Collider was the first to report several days ago that the Wolfs sequel that was reportedly in the works before the first film even premiered is no longer moving forward at Apple TV+. It was then revealed several days later in a report from Deadline why the sequel was no longer in the works, with director Jon Watts announcing that he pulled the plug on the film because Apple shifted Wolfs from a full theatrical release to mostly prioritize streaming, which he did not agree to and was not even consulted about.

Burn After Reading hits Paramount+ on December 1.