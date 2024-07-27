The Big Picture Bruce Campbell is open to reprising his role as Sam Axe in a potential Burn Notice spin-off series.

The series ran for 7 seasons and starred Jeffrey Donovan.

Burn Notice's popularity stemmed from its mix of spy thrills and humor, creating compelling characters.

While the espionage drama Burn Notice may have wrapped up over ten years ago, many are still feeling its absence —and none more, it seems, than one of the show’s main cast members. While at San Diego Comic-Con, Collider’s Aidan Kelley met up with Bruce Campbell, who portrayed Burn Notice’s Sam Axe, at the Collider Media Studio to discuss the show’s ongoing popularity and even the potential of its future. It seems that ever since Suits: LA received a series order from NBC, the word ‘spin-off’ is in the air — and it’s one that this former Burn Notice star seems to find compelling.

“Give me a buzz, man,” said Campbell when asked if he would consider returning to the franchise. “Heck yeah, Sam Axe, in a second.” While no official plans have ever been set for an addition to the Burn Notice universe, the original series did end on a rather open-ended note in regard to Axe’s next moves, leaving plenty of room for a potential spin-off. Campbell even shared his own visions for how a Burn Notice sequel series would open for his character.

“Sam [Axe] would be in Key Largo winning the Hemingway lookalike contest with a big beard because he’s got nothing to do now. Grow a beard and imitate Hemingway,” the actor mused. It seems that in Campbell’s imaginary spin-off, Axe would be living a pretty low-key existence — leaving ample opportunity for something from his former life to surprise him when he least expects it.

Why Was ‘Burn Notice’ So Popular?

Burn Notice was a spy-ridden thriller that also wasn’t afraid to crack a joke once in a while. Its compelling characters formed a group that viewers truly cared about and wanted to see more of. It additionally kept audiences captivated by luring them in with one burning question that drove the entire series: how and why did former spy Michael Westen (Jeffrey Donovan) receive a burn notice?

While the original series did answer this question, that never stopped Burn Notice fans from asking for even more content over the years. After over a decade of waiting, a new spin-off or sequel series may seem like too much to hope for. But the recent streaming triumph of Suits has proven that long-concluded shows are still more than capable of capturing audiences’ hearts. Could Burn Notice eventually receive the Suits treatment? It’s hard to say, but one thing’s for sure — if it does, Bruce Campbell will be there.

Stay tuned for any more potential updates on Burn Notice and any other espionage dramas.

