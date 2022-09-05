Deadline is reporting that Paramount+ has announced the cast for their upcoming series The Burning Girls. The drama, based on the C.J. Tudor 2021 novel of the same name, will star two-time Academy Award nominee Samantha Morton and Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes. Production is said to begin this week.

The series will follow Reverend Jack Brooks (Morton) who moves to a new town with her daughter Flo (Stokes). While the pair are looking for a new start, they quickly discover that the town has a dark history with many dangerous secrets hiding just beneath the surface. Morton’s character is described as a single mother haunted by a tragedy while Stokes’ is a teenager who “marches to the beat of her own drum.”

Morton is known for films like Minority Report, In America, and Synecdoche, New York. She will also star in the upcoming Darren Aronofsky film The Whale, alongside Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink, which was recently a huge hit at the Venice Film Festival. In the world of television, she made a splash with fans of The Walking Dead, playing the highly anticipated villain Alpha, and even reprised the role on the spin-off Tales of the Walking Dead. She will also star in the upcoming Starz series The Serpent Queen, which premieres later this month.

Stokes is likely best known for her supporting role as part of the titular family in the hit Netflix romance drama Bridgerton. However, she stepped away from the series recently to instead take a lead role in another Netflix series Lockwood & Co., based on the young adult book series of the same name by Jonathan Stroud. She is also set to star in the upcoming film Black Dog.

Morton and Stokes will be joined in The Burning Girls by Conrad Khan, Rupert Graves, Elodie Grace Orkin, Janie Dee, David Dawson, Paul Bradley, Jane Lapotaire, Jack Roth, Mollie Holder, Safia Oakley-Green, Beth Cordingly, and John Macmillian. The series is being produced by the UK-based production company Buccaneer Media. They are the production company behind the hit UK crime drama series Marcella. About this upcoming series Buccaneer Media CEO Tony Wood had the following to say:

“We couldn’t be happier with The Burning Girls cast as we start production this week,” said “The depth of talent is substantial.”

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project. There is no expected release time frame for The Buring Girls but when it releases it is expected to stream exclusively on Paramount+.