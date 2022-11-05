As the celebration of the King of the Monsters' anniversary ends, Funko has officially revealed a brand-new POP figure which features Godzilla in his iconic burning state. The figure will arrive as an exclusive from FYE on December 21 and is now available for pre-order.

The figure depicts Burning Godzilla as he was portrayed in Legendary's Godzilla: King of the Monsters during the film's climactic battle against King Ghidorah. The figure features the iconic character as he poses menacingly with his fierce teeth and yellow eyes in full display. The orange burning features can be seen scattered throughout his body, which outlines his highly-detailed scales. One aspect of the figure that stands out among other Funko Pops related to the character is its glow-in-the-dark feature, offering fans a fun gimmick that can be on full display on shelves.

Interestingly, despite Godzilla's burning appearance only being featured in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the box art features the logo for Godzilla vs. Kong, the latest installment of the Monstervese. Why so remains a mystery, but despite that, the figure offers plenty of eye-catching details that will be worth picking up by any dedicated franchise. With a new Funko POP on the way, fans of the iconic monster have something to look forward to when the figure debuts later this year.

Image via Funko

The past several days have seen a plethora of Godzilla-related news just in time for the franchise's 68th anniversary. Toho, the company behind the original Japanese films, recently announced that they are developing a new film centering on the character after previously producing Shin Godzilla in 2016. While little information about the film has been revealed, it is expected to be released on November 3, 2023, on Godzilla Day.

Alongside a new film from the original studio that created the monster, Godzilla will also return in a new installment of the Monsterverse with the release of an untitled Godzilla vs. Kong sequel, which will stomp its way into theaters on March 15, 2024. Meanwhile, the Monsterverse will be further explored with the release of Godzilla and the Titans, a streaming series set to debut on AppleTV+ at an undetermined date. With several upcoming projects featuring the King of the Monsters on the way, fans of the franchise have plenty to look forward to for the next couple of years.

