With The Bachelor pushed until 2025 and The Golden Bachelorette winding down, fans may be hurting for a fix of the franchise. It’s the perfect time to watch the hilarious parody show Burning Love, produced by Ben Stiller. The show was created by Never Have I Ever writer Erica Oyama and stars her husband Ken Marino as Mark Orlando, a firefighter who serves in the bachelor role with a group of women competing for his love. The show was originally created for Yahoo! Screen, a short-lived VOD service. Although the streaming service wasn’t a success, it created some great comedy content including Burning Love, Other Space, and the final season of Community.

Season 2 of Burning Love follows the same format but switches up the genders, with June Diane Raphael as the bachelorette, Julie Gristlewhite. The third and final season mixes up the format by imitating the competition-based spinoff Bachelor Pad. In every season, the parody nails the format and the ridiculous tropes of the franchise, with hilarious exaggerated details like Malin Akerman as a contestant who’s clearly just on the show to get free food and a place to stay. It plays with the most ridiculous aspects of The Bachelor franchise, including the need for constant surprise twists that drag out the drama.

'Burning Love' Features Over-the-Top Relationship Drama

While the romances on Burning Love are too over-the-top for viewers to get too invested in genuinely shipping them, it’s still fun to follow all the romantic drama. Julie’s chemistry with fellow contestant Carly, played by Janet Varney, makes for some great twists – that mirror something that happened for real on The Bachelor: Vietnam and The Bachelor: Australia. In Season 3, Kumail Nanjiani is very funny when his character gets a desperate, unrequited crush on Carly that seems to lead him to some major personal revelations.

The funniest moments in Burning Love Season 2 come from Julie's situationship with Blaze, played by Marino's Party Down co-star Ryan Hansen. In one scene, she plans to confront Blaze, only to become powerless as soon as she sees him in person. Later, she tries to talk to Allison (Colin Hanks) but can’t stop accidentally calling him Blaze. June Diane Raphael gets to show off her physical comedy the most in the scenes with Blaze. It’s always funny when she portrays Julie trying to look natural while finding very conspicuous ways to touch him and press her body against him. The ongoing drama between Julie and Blaze highlights one of the most ridiculous aspects of The Bachelor: the way everyone repeatedly talks about true love, soulmates, and commitment while inevitably favoring whoever they find most physically attractive.

'Burning Love' Shows an Understanding of 'The Bachelor' Franchise

Despite how cartoonish Burning Love can be, there was some real thought put into the different dynamics that can be observed on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Erica Oyama revealed that in real life she prefers watching the dating shows where the women are competing because it feels more believable that they’re actually looking for love. One of the dynamics she wanted to play with in Season 2, when the show moved into parodying The Bachelorette, was how many of the men who compete just want to be on TV or just want to have fun. This insight can be seen as the inspiration behind Blaze's carefree womanizing, which contrasts with Julie's real desperation for love.

An ongoing bit on the show is that there are references to seasons of Burning Love that don’t actually exist. Producer Ben Stiller plays the bachelor from the previous seasons who sometimes appears with his wife Symphony (Christine Taylor) to impart wisdom to the contestants. Abigail Spencer plays Annie, a teacher who gets her own non-existent season, which is referenced at the end of Season 1 and beginning of Season 2. These bits help make the show, which only ran for 42 episodes, feel like a Bachelor-style mega-franchise.

'Burning Love' Has an Unbelievably Stacked Cast

For comedy nerds, it’s a blast seeing how many actors show up who were also in Marino’s previous show Childrens Hospital, which Oyama was a writer on. But, there are also plenty of stars from outside the world of Adult Swim. The stacked cast of Burning Love includes Kristen Bell and Adam Brody – although sadly they’re in different seasons and don’t have scenes together. Brody in particular shines as Max, a Jewish contestant in Season 2 who feels conflicted about Julie not being Jewish. In his confessional, Max murmurs, “It’s not that big a deal to me and then, at the same time, it is the most important thing ever.” Michael Cera and Adam Scott also have major roles.

Burning Love also features brief guest appearances from huge stars like Jennifer Aniston, Paul Rudd, and Seth Rogen. Jennifer Aniston’s cameo, in particular, is one of the funniest moments of the show. Aniston co-starred with Burning Love producer Ben Stiller on many projects, so it's no surprise he was able to call in a favor to get her on the web series. It's clear the show couldn't get much time shooting with Aniston, but they utilized her perfectly with her brief appearance. Aniston's scene now seems weirdly prescient of Jonathan, the Bachelorette contestant who showed up with bandages covering his face.

Although Burning Love is a parody and isn’t afraid to point out the inherently goofy aspects of Bachelor-style reality shows, it’s also obviously made with love by someone familiar with these shows. When The Bachelor host Chris Harrison presented the show with a Webby Award, he said, “It’s said that imitation is the highest form of flattery, and that’s something I have to remind myself each time I watch an episode of Burning Love.” The pitch-perfect homage is sure to hit hard for The Bachelor fans.

Burning Love is available to be purchased or rented in the U.S. on Prime Video.

