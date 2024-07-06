The Big Picture Bradley Cooper's performance as a chef in Burnt impressed Michelin-starred chef Paul Liebrandt, earning a 9/10 for accuracy.

In 2015, Bradley Cooper took on the role of a troubled chef in the film Burnt. Directed by John Wells, known for his work on ER, and written by Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders fame, the movie follows Adam Jones, a once-renowned chef whose career was derailed by addiction. Seeking redemption, Jones strives to earn the prestigious three Michelin stars as the head chef of a fine dining restaurant. Despite Burnt receiving a lukewarm reception from critics and audiences alike, one aspect of the film has garnered praise: Bradley Cooper's performance as a top-tier chef, whose anger issues also put one in mind of Gordon Ramsay.

Michelin-starred chef Paul Liebrandt reviewed fine-dining scenes from various films and TV shows for Insider, and he had high praise for Cooper's portrayal. In his review, Liebrandt rated a scene from Burnt an impressive 9 out of 10 for its accuracy. He noted that the film captured the high standards and intense environment of a kitchen striving for Michelin stars. "He did a really good job," Liebrandt said of Cooper, acknowledging the actor's dedication to realistically portraying the pressures and demands of a top chef. Cooper even trained with renowned chefs, including Ramsay, to prepare for the role.

Liebrandt explained that achieving Michelin stars involves much more than just the food. Consistency, service, ambiance, wine selection, and even the bathrooms play a crucial role. He praised the film for depicting these details accurately. "Regarding the rating of the Michelin, they're looking for consistency," Liebrandt said. "The way chef Bradley is working in the kitchen is very true to form for winning the three-star Michelin, which he's going for."

Is 'Burnt' Worth Re-Exploring?

While Burnt was criticised for its clichéd plot and unlikable protagonist, it was appreciated for its compelling culinary drama. The film has a low 28% score on Rotten Tomatoes and made only $36 million at the box office on a $20 million budget. However, Liebrandt's positive review of its accuracy highlights a redeeming quality in an otherwise poorly received movie.

Interestingly, Liebrandt's 9/10 score for Burnt is higher than the 6/10 he gave to the critically acclaimed TV show The Bear. This rating comes despite Burnt being generally seen as less successful in its storytelling. The high score reflects Cooper's dedication to his role and the film's attention to the finer points of the culinary world. In a fun Easter egg, Cooper's character Adam Jones even made a cameo in The Bear, via a photo collage. Maybe Cooper will join the gang for Season 4?

Burnt is streaming on Netflix and Paramount+.