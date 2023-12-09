The Big Picture Vera Cruz's improvisation and use of historical events contribute to its compelling political narrative and themes of betrayal in the Western genre.

The filming of Vera Cruz in rural areas of Mexico required on-the-spot changes and the incorporation of locals, adding authenticity to the movie.

Gary Cooper's insistence on maintaining his character's moral compass and Burt Lancaster's portrayal of the morally corrupt antihero make for a dynamic and memorable duo in Vera Cruz.

Money makes people crazy, particularly with three million bucks on the line. Vera Cruz reinvents the story of the politically charged Mexican Revolution with illustrative aspects that blur its historical correctness. Starring Gary Cooper as Benjamin Trane, an honorable ex-Confederate, and Burt Lancaster as Joe Erin, a lawless gun-slinging thief, they make the best unconventional duo in the movie. Cooper and Lancaster's unpredictable antics led to Vera Cruz's improvisation, which in turn contributes to themes of betrayal in the Western genre.

Aldrich Directed 'Vera Cruz' Before the Script Was Complete

Vera Cruz was well on its way into filming before the writers had figured out how the movie would play out. The director, Robert Aldrich called it a total improvisation. Instead of a fully developed plot, on-the-spot writing, collaborating with the production team, and the history of the Mexican Revolution were used to assist the movie's driving plot. The political authenticity of Vera Cruz is seen in certain film decisions, which guided the overarching plot. For example, the characters General Ramírez (Morris Ankrum), and Emperor Maximilian (George Macready) represent the leaders who were in opposition to one another. The political narrative gave the film a certain sense of direction. However, the characters Joe and Ben still had undecided character arcs before filming began. While Vera Cruz's political narrative is compelling, the best part of the Western is seeing the contrast between its hero, Ben, and antihero, Joe, as well as the layers of betrayal within the story.

Vera Cruz was filmed all over Mexico, and the crew incorporated locals to play the citizens of the towns featured. They had to make changes on the spot due to filming in rural areas and language barriers. The movie's plot is built on betrayal, which helped guide filming without a finished script. Joe and Ben are offered a job by Marquis Henri de Labordere (Cesar Romero), a messenger for the Emperor. They are tasked with escorting Marie Countess (Denise Darcel) safely to Vera Cruz in exchange for gold. However, when transporting Marie, they realize her carriage is unusually heavy and discover it's loaded with 3 million dollars worth of gold intended to fund mercenaries for the Emperor's war. Succumbing to greed, Joe, Ben, and Marie ally to steal the gold. Their scheme grows complicated when others learn of the stolen fortune. Nina (Sara Montiel), an undercover agent for General Morris Ramírez and the rebel Juaristas, cozies up to Joe and Ben. Her espionage leads to a major attack by the Juaristas, heightening the stakes of the gold and creating ripe conditions for betrayal.

Gary Cooper Insisted on Maintaining Ben's Moral Compass

Gary Cooper was a highly renowned Western actor in the film industry. Cooper sustained injuries while filming Vera Cruz after an accident on set involving explosives. A major reason that Vera Cruz went off the script, despite the script itself being unfinished when filming began, was a consequence of Cooper and his need to find the righteousness of the characters he played. But sometimes, this was not the easiest mission as Cooper's character Ben is a deeply flawed hero in Vera Cruz. Cooper demanded rewrites be made whenever he felt his character was heading in a direction that crossed a moral line. Ben and Joe's relationship additionally shows us time and time again how Ben consistently outwits Joe's dishonest tactics.

When Ben travels south and arrives closer to the border, he needs a new horse, and Joe overcharges him for a malnourished horse. Ben sadly shoots his horse to take it out of its misery, and Joe teases him that he has a soft spot for horses. This emphasizes the good guy and bad guy dynamic where Ben is immediately portrayed as the one with proper morals, and Joe is seen as heartless; in fact, that horse he sold Ben was not even his, but the state's. After successfully escaping from the government troops that were chasing Ben, he tricks Joe. He plays dead to insinuate that he was shot by a government troop, and when Joe goes to rob him of his items, he attacks him. In the saloon, he is confronted by a gang of men, including Charles Bronson and Ernest Borgnine, who are affiliates of Joe. They notice that his horse has been stolen because the saddle is embroidered with his initials. When Joe arrives, he is impressed with the way Ben tricks him and calls it even. All of these events show that Ben's moral high ground stands much higher than his peers, who have questionable morals.

What Makes 'Vera Cruz's Joe Erin a Strong Antihero?

Joe is the most memorable character in Vera Cruz thanks to Burt Lancaster's giant white cheeky smile and his antihero qualities. Joe is a sneaky, deceitful man, but still, he does not trust the merciful and soft Ben. He doesn't trust Ben because he likes too many people, and he finds that to be a quality that resembles a lack of reliability. Surprisingly, Joe isn't wrong in this analysis of Ben because, in the end, he switches sides and joins the Juaristas due to his moral compass. This poses a sharp contrast between the men, both seeking gold as mercenaries. Joe is simple and thinks for himself because he serves as the antihero, a representation of capitalist greed that transforms itself into crime and abandoned morals. Therefore, it holds up that the direction of the film was influenced by making Cooper's character Ben morally good and Lancaster's morally corrupt. When the Juaristas are attacking, Ben offers to ally with them, while Jim and his crew try to steal the gold for themselves. Ben is scouting for Jim and has a shoot-off with him, where he kills him. Immediately, it's apparent that the great downfall of Jim was his ruthless greed and his ability to betray anyone at the cost of a few coins. The use of loosely deciding the fate of Joe Erin's downfall allowed for improvisation around how he would eventually be punished for succumbing to greed.

All things considered, Vera Cruz was a Western film that later influenced many movies in the genre, such as The Magnificent Seven. Lancaster and Cooper's performances made this movie such a great hit through its well-balanced antihero and hero tensions. Vera Cruz reinvents the history of the Mexican Revolution, showing the inner workings of each character's morals. Vera Cruz is a film that goes off the script, and with that shows the versatility in directing methods.

