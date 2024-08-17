The Big Picture Burt Lancaster shows immense range in his film debut, The Killers.

The Killers is a gripping tale of betrayal, love, and crime.

Lancaster's performance as Swede in The Killers embodies a tragic figure plagued by violence.

Burt Lancaster just seemed like he was built to be a star, in every sense of the word. He towers like an oak tree but is coiled like a viper, and boasts a gymnast's physique and has a wicked politician's smile. Despite this mold, Lancaster actually shone brightest when he played roles that undermined his impervious appearance with an ever-collapsing spirit. It was simply fun to watch Lancaster get chipped away and knocked down a few pegs. It won him an Oscar for Elmer Gantry, it was the payoff for arguably his most legendary role in Sweet Smell of Success, and it perfectly propped him up in his debut role in The Killers. An adaptation of the iconic Ernest Hemingway short story of the same name, The Killers is a morbid existential murder mystery, asking not how someone was murdered but why that person was murdered — and that person turned out to be an unknown Burt Lancaster.

The Killers (1946) When two hitmen arrive in a small town to kill a man known as "The Swede," the reasons behind the murder unfold through a series of flashbacks. The story reveals a tangled web of betrayal, love, and crime, leading to a heist gone wrong. This film noir classic explores the inevitability of fate and the consequences of past choices.

What Is 'The Killers' About?

We open on two hired killers, Max (William Conrad) and Al (Charles McGraw), who are looking for a boxer, Ole "Swede" Anderson (Lancaster). When they find him, they expect a fight of some kind, but instead find a resigned and sad little man, alone in a dark room on his bed. They're suspicious of his motives, yet he insists he's ready to go, tired of running away. Once they kill him and his body is found, insurance investigator Jim Reardon (Edmond O'Brien) must properly figure out who gets the Swede's $2,500 life insurance policy. His investigation sends him down many a winding path, rubbing shoulders with many people who knew the Swede, and gradually uncovering a tragedy involving crushed dreams, naïve ambition, and a jewel thief named Kitty Collins (Ava Gardner). Unfurling through the collective memory of past allies in the vein of Citizen Kane, Swede's story is one of watching a bird with a clipped wing try desperately to fly high, ignoring the increasingly heavy anchor that's dragging him to his doom.

Burt Lancaster Turns Swede Into a Noble Sap in 'The Killers'

The sad thing about Swede is that he might just be too soft to live in a noir-coded world. He thought he'd be set for life as a boxer, especially since he was in the prime of his physical youth. But when he gets a hand injury that permanently ends his career, he's utterly crestfallen and unsure of what to what to do. Far from any self-defensive bloviating, he's practically stunlocked and in a daze at the concept of having to make a living some other way. Worse yet, his optimism and belief that he can overcome it (despite his doctor's assurances to the contrary), hint at his childish inability to see the forest for the trees until it's too late. That spark of timid hope clashing with the crushing reality he must contend with is the juice that gives Lancaster's performance the noble tragedy it needs.

That extends to his eventual meeting at a party with the host, Kitty, who will wind up becoming both his motivator and the harbinger of doom in his life. Her professed displeasure with the boxing world and seeing a man she "cares about" be beaten is all Swede needs to hear to move on from his former life, eager to do what he can to be around her. With Gardner in top femme fatale form in a role that also boosted her own stardom, it's little wonder that Swede becomes instantly enamored with her. But rather than be seductive or even charming, Lancaster has Swede be completely enraptured, frozen solid and under the spell of her crooning siren song. Swede is destined to become the sap of his own story, but unlike other noirs where the designated saps are signified with overtly "unmasculine" behavioral traits, Lancaster makes him dignified and even headstrong in his determination to make the bad decisions he does. He may be a lapdog in love, to the point that he willingly goes to prison by claiming he stole a ring she actually stole, but he's going to go down with the ship honorably.

Burt Lancaster's Character in 'The Killers' Is Plagued by Pathological Violence

Swede might be sweet on Kitty, but he still packs a mean punch, which he's happy to show off as long as she's in the room. Swede gets roped into a robbery that's headed by noted gangster Colfax (Albert Dekker), whose girl happens to be Kitty. Swede can sense that Colfax doesn't treat Kitty too nicely, casually threatening violence on her, and Swede doesn't take too kindly to that. Colfax threatens her after she teases the crew about being nervous before the heist, and Swede tries to over-enthusiastically stand up for her, only for her to chide him for doing so. Swede can't let his anger go, though, and he winds up clocking Colfax because he thought he was cheating at cards, which was really a flimsy excuse just to enact violence on him. This episode speaks to the fundamental flaw that will destroy Swede: his impulse towards violence, more than likely due to his past as a boxer, influencing his immediate decisions and serving as a defense mechanism for his unrequited feelings. Without going into spoilers, every time a big hurdle comes Swede's way, his only logical solution is violence — not like that of a raging animal, but more of a scared boy backed up against a wall.

Once again, this dichotomy of explosive violence paired with scared nerves, and hopeless romanticism paired with desperate dreaming, is an archetype that's fairly common in the noir genre. But Burt Lancaster's performance never settles into one nook, constantly finding characterization that dabbles in-between extremes, finding a rhythm that foretells of the career he'd eventually have. As seen in later films like The Swimmer or Seven Days in May, Lancaster continued to excel at playing strong men of faulty ideals who slowly have their belief system chipped away to nothing, and Swede is the blueprint. He is lovesick, but he is not totally foolish; he is strong and hard to knock down, but he is careless with his violence; he is ultimately resigned to his fate, but not broken, even when death comes to his door. Lancaster makes Swede not a dumb mug who got what was inevitably coming to him, but a man of limited vision who couldn't think of a way out of his situation, and realized too late that fighting wasn't going to get him anywhere. He adds an existential dimension to his arc as he lays in bed waiting to meet his makers, politely denying any assistance. What good is fighting when your best weapons fail you?

