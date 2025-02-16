In the 1970s, there were few people who had the star power of Burt Reynolds. His combination of cocky swagger and self-effacing charm gave him an everyman charm that appealed to people of all backgrounds. Reynolds would star in a variety of films in his career, such as the dramatic and sprawling Boogie Nights to the musical comedy The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, but he was widely known for his action adventures.

Reynolds would star in a string of successful action films that could be light and breezy or gritty crime thrillers with a pile of bodies by the time the credits rolled. The following movies are prime examples of what helped make the iconic actor the star he was.

10 'Stick' (1985)

Directed by Burt Reynolds

Image via Universal Pictures

In a story as old as time, an ex-con can’t seem to manage leaving the world of crime behind him in Stick. Ernest “Stick” Stickley (Reynolds) has just completed a seven-year stretch in prison for armed robbery, but his ride from jail immediately involves him in a drug deal gone bad. Stick manages to find work as a driver for a movie producer, but his plan to reclaim the lost drug deal money will have him fighting for the safety of his daughter.

Based on the novel of the same name by Elmore Leonard, Stick would be the subject of reshoots that added more action to what was intended to be a subdued crime drama. As the directorial follow-up to Reynold’s warmly received Sharky’s Machine, Stick failed to deliver the same critical acclaim. The combination of the poor reviews along with studio interference would sour Reynolds on directing, but this wouldn’t be the last time he took on the job.