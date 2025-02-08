In the 1970s, there was arguably no bigger star than Burt Reynolds. Though his talent was undeniable, he'd become more notable for his presence in films where he could be a fictionalized version of himself as the smiling, charming protagonist, à la Smokey and the Bandit. 1972's Fuzz, released two months before Deliverance — one of his best performances, falls into the latter, an action-comedy featuring Reynolds as a detective trying to catch a bomber who’s targeting local politicians. It is one of his better efforts, with Roger Ebert calling it an “offbeat, funny, quietly cheerful movie.” Cheerful for the most part, that is. Two eerily similar, disturbing scenes in Fuzz were later replicated in real life, sparking an outcry over violence in film.

'Fuzz' Brings Two of the '70s' Most Notable Sex Symbols Together

At the time, the April 1972 issue of Cosmopolitan featuring Reynolds as its first-ever nude male centerfold had just been released, launching him into sex symbol status. Raquel Welch, however, was already there, courtesy of her breakout role in One Million Years B.C. And Fuzz had the benefit of having the two iconic sex symbols sharing the screen together. The poster for the film banks heavily on that fact, with Welch front and center, and Reynolds in a reclining pose that mimicked his Cosmopolitan spread.

Based on the novel of the same name by Ed McBain, part of his 87th Precinct series of police procedural novels, Fuzz follows the detectives of the Boston Police Department's 87th Precinct over several days as they investigate a number of cases. Those detectives include Reynolds' Detective Carrera, Jack Weston's Detective Meyer, and Tom Skeritt's Detective Kling, men of few words and slight incompetence. The precinct is in constant chaos, juggling cases that range from the absurd — like someone dumping rubbish into cars — to the deeply serious, including murder and a serial rapist, the latter bringing Welch’s Detective McHenry into the fold. The main investigation that weaves throughout the film involves a gang of mad bombers, led by Yul Brynner's Deaf Man, who are blowing up city officials as part of an extortion plot. In fact, one of the funniest moments in the film is a stakeout set up to catch the bombers, which involves Reynolds and Weston's characters dressed up as nuns, and Skerritt and Welch in a sleeping bag, where they get stuck.

One Case in 'Fuzz' Causes Big Troubles In Real Life