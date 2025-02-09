Burt Reynolds was one of the effortlessly cool actors of his generation. His rugged charm, mischievous smile, and undeniable screen presence earned him a huge fan following. Rising to fame in the 1970s, Reynolds became a bona fide box office powerhouse. By some measures, he was, for a while, perhaps the biggest movie star on the planet. While most remember him for his high-speed chases and devil-may-care attitude in films like Smokey and the Bandit, his career also included some more diverse performances that proved he was more than just a leading man.

What made Reynolds so compelling was his ability to bring authenticity to every role. From the haunting psychological tension of Deliverance to the satirical energy of Boogie Nights, he had a knack for choosing roles that played to his strengths while also allowing him to push his limits as an actor. This list will rank Burt Reynolds' best movies based on their overall quality, Reynolds' performance, and their contributions to his cinematic legacy.

10 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas' (1982)

Directed by Colin Higgins

"I enjoy a good football game, but I think you should try the chicken-fried steak." A musical comedy with a country twist, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is based on the true story of the infamous Chicken Ranch, a Texas brothel that ran for decades with the quiet approval of law enforcement until a TV crusader (Dom DeLuise) sought to shut it down. Reynolds leads the cast Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd, a lawman caught in a battle between morality and tradition, joined by a charming Dolly Parton as Miss Mona.

The movie is flawed, to be sure, and falls short of its potential, but it boasts some strong musical numbers, like "Hard Candy Christmas" and "A Lil’ Ole Bitty Pissant Country Place," and a handful of heartfelt scenes. Reynolds and Parton are decent (if not on their A-game), but the scene-stealer is Charles Durning in his hilarious, Oscar-nominated performance as the slick Governor.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas Release Date July 23, 1982 Runtime 114 minutes Writers Colin Higgins, Larry L. King

9 'The Cannonball Run' (1981)

Directed by Hal Needham

"My driving is rivaled only by the lightning bolts from the heavens!" Reynolds takes center stage in this high-octane comedy as J.J. McClure, a cocky race car driver who, along with his eccentric mechanic Victor (Dom DeLuise), hatches a wild plan to disguise themselves as ambulance drivers to outmaneuver the competition. With a colorful cast of competitors—including Roger Moore's parody of James Bond, Jackie Chan’s high-tech speedster, and Farrah Fawcett's spirited hitchhiker—the race descends into a madcap series of chases, crashes, and close calls.

The Cannonball Run is very goofy and cartoony, not to mention self-indulgent, to the point that some viewers may find it more annoying than entertaining. Still, as far as stunts and slapstick go, it's got its charms. Moore's 007 spoof is genuinely funny, as is the boozy supporting appearance of Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. As far as silly, star-studded racing movies go, you could do a lot worse.

Cannonball Run II Release Date June 29, 1984

Runtime 108 minutes Director Hal Needham Writers Brock Yates, Hal Needham, Albert S. Ruddy, Harvey Miller

8 'Sharky's Machine' (1981)

Directed by Burt Reynolds

"Every day hurts a little more, doesn’t it?" Reynolds helms this gritty neo-noir thriller as Tom Sharky, an Atlanta cop demoted to the vice squad after a botched drug bust. While working a routine case, he stumbles upon a high-class prostitution ring linked to a powerful political figure. As he digs deeper, Sharky becomes entangled in a web of corruption, violence, and personal revenge.

This is one of Reynolds's most intense and serious performances, dialing back the usual comedic swagger for a more restrained approach that works well. Sharky's Machine is also notable for having been directed by the star himself. Teynolds' storytelling is a little rough around the edges at times, but he demonstrates a knack for managing ensemble scenes. The action and chase sequences are also impressively energetic. The opening shootout, for example, contains more excitement and flair than most entire action thrillers. The finished product is a hard-boiled crime flick done right: bold, simple, and entertaining.