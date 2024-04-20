The Big Picture Kirk Douglas initially intended to produce and star in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, later handing it over to Michael Douglas.

Burt Reynolds was considered for the lead role, as director Milos Forman liked his charisma.

Jack Nicholson ultimately landed the role and went on to win an Academy Award.

For young budding cinephiles immersing themselves in the art of cinema, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is one of the boxes that needs to be checked off. Anyone who has seen it can confirm that watching the film for the first time is not merely cinematic homework. Cuckoo's Nest encompasses all the values and sentiments that we hope to consume when watching a film. The Milos Forman film is humorous, downbeat, endearing, deeply skeptical of humanity, and inspiring all in the same breath. The film is indelible for many reasons, with the most notable being that it provided Jack Nicholson with his most iconic role. As is the case with nearly every Hollywood triumph, the casting of the beloved star was fortuitous. Originally, Burt Reynolds was offered the lead role, nearly altering the trajectory of film history.

Michael Douglas' Family Adapted 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest'

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, based on the novel of the same name by Ken Kesey, was never intended for Jack Nicholson, Burt Reynolds, or any of their acting contemporaries. Shortly after the novel's publication, Kirk Douglas bought the theater and film rights to Kesey's book. Kirk's son, an aspiring television actor, Michael Douglas, persuaded his father to surrender the rights and grant him the role of producer of the film adaptation. Before he became a viable movie star and frequent portrayer of sleazy anti-heroes, Michael Douglas' main claim to fame was his starring role in the crime series, The Streets of San Francisco. Despite reducing his authorship in the film, Kirk insisted that he play the lead role of R.P. "Randle" McMurphy. Michael, however, envisioned a younger actor in the role, as his father was in his early '60s during the casting of the film. Michael Douglas recalls that his decision to stray from casting his father in the role caused a strain in their relationship for many years after the fact.

It was easy to turn down an aging classic Hollywood legend like Kirk Douglas by the early 1970s, as New Hollywood was flooded with breakthrough stars who brought a new kind of acting brand and personality to the big screen. The quiet and internalized method of acting popularized by Marlon Brando and James Dean became the norm with the discovery of Dustin Hoffman, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro during this era. Ken Kesey advocated for Gene Hackman to play McMurphy. Hackman turned it down, and so did Brando, who were both slightly older than their counterparts. James Caan turned down the role not once, but four times, according to the actor, believing that the story "wasn't visual enough."

Why Did Burt Reynolds Turn Down 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest'?

The one actor pitted as the front-runner to earn the role of McMurphy was Burt Reynolds. About to emerge as a major movie star thanks to Deliverance and The Longest Yard, Reynolds was age-appropriate and possessed the innate charm that McMurphy uses to rally his fellow patients at the psychiatric hospital. The actor was ripe for critical acclaim after firmly establishing himself as a box-office draw. Douglas, as a guest on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, recalled that Milos Forman pushed for Reynolds in the lead role. This surprised Douglas, who was at the helm of the casting process, much to the chagrin of the director. Forman told Douglas that Reynolds had "cheap charisma." Though Forman's quote can be interpreted several ways, it's clear that the McMurphy character evokes a charm that hinges on fraudulence and conniving behavior. Reynolds became the most bankable movie star throughout the late '70s and early '80s. A Hollywood sex symbol, he played brash, rogue figures, giving his films a pronounced edge. Still, he was likable enough for a mainstream audience to flock to theaters whenever he opened a new film.

Reynolds was difficult to decipher throughout his career. Despite his successful career as a movie star, he has an illustrious track record of films that he turned down over the years, including, for a variety of reasons, M*A*S*H, The Godfather, Star Wars, and Pretty Woman. He dismissed the opportunity to play James Bond after Sean Connery stepped away from the role because he believed the part did not belong to an American. Even a film that he starred in, Boogie Nights, saw him turning down his late-career comeback role 7 times before reluctantly accepting the part. The Paul Thomas Anderson film's pornographic subject discomforted him, saying it "wasn't my kind of film."

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest can also be added to this list of rejected Burt Reynolds projects. There are varying accounts about whether he turned down McMurphy or the studio passed on him. "I didn’t pass on that. I wanted it desperately," he told The Hollywood Reporter. When asked for a reason why he passed on this lucrative role, he responded, "Cause I'm stupid." Reynolds had a similar rationale as to why he declined the Richard Gere part in Pretty Woman, wryly referring to himself as an "idiot." If you take his word, Reynolds did want to play McMurphy deep down, but he was stricken with a case of poor judgment.

How Did Jack Nicholson Land 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest'?

The series of prominent actors turning down Cuckoo's Nest left the role all alone to Jack Nicholson, who went on to win an Academy Award for Best Actor as McMurphy. As with any indelible cinematic character, it's impossible to imagine anyone else playing the malingering convict rebelling against the domineering Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher). During pre-production, Nicholson received an influential endorsement. Hal Ashby, who was an early candidate to direct the film, suggested that Nicholson play McMurphy. Nicholson, having just starred in Ashby's The Last Detail, was, according to Michael Douglas, "difficult to see at first," in Cuckoo's Nest. Upon hiring Nicholson, the production needed to comply with his schedule, which delayed filming for six months. In retrospect, Douglas interpreted this as a blessing in disguise, as "it gave us the chance to get the ensemble right." The film was rounded out by a stellar ensemble of instantly recognizable names on the precipice of stardom, including Brad Douriff, Christopher Lloyd, and Danny DeVito.

After taking the reins of his father's dream project, Michael Douglas caught lightning in a bottle when producing One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. He found Milos Forman and Jack Nicholson at an ideal spot in their careers, who were prominently elevated following the success of the film, which swept all the major Oscars at the 48th Academy Awards. This triumph was also Douglas' launching pad to becoming a noteworthy actor, as, a decade later, he would win his second Oscar, this time for playing the fiendish stockbroker Gordon Gekko in Wall Street. In theory, Burt Reynolds would have been able to excel as Randle McMurphy and garner the same awards acclaim as Nicholson, though it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role.

