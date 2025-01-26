The '80s brought Miami’s drug-infested underworld scene to light through sensationalized Hollywood projects. Brian De Palma’s Scarface took an operatic approach to the rise and fall of a self-centered drug lord. On the small screen, NBC’s Miami Vice went deeper into the city’s cocaine frontier through the eyes of its badge-wearing protagonists. Then Burt Reynolds tried unsuccessfully to capitalize on the trend with his 1985 crime thriller Stick.

Reynolds stepped into the director's chair for the fourth time in his career, aiming to recapture the gritty, character-driven tone of his 1981 noir Sharky's Machine. Based on Elmore Leonard's 1983 novel, Stick was a blend of '80s action mixed with a wide array of colorful characters between a wig-wearing drug dealer, an overly wild film producer, and an assassin with albinism dressed like a cowboy. While Leonard’s novel depicts a seedy world that its ex-con hero Ernest “Stick” Stickley tries to navigate, Reynolds’ film adaptation fails to translate the iconic novelist’s words to the screen.

What Is 'Stick' About?

Image via Universal Pictures

Arriving in the Florida Everglades following a seven-year stint in prison, Stick reconnects with his pal Rainy (Jose Perez) and gets talked into making a stop on the way home. It turns out to be a drug deal gone south as Rainy gets gunned down by the hitman Moke (Dar Robinson) on orders from his flamboyant boss Chucky (Charles Durning). On the run from Chucky’s men, Stick takes up a personal driver position for hot shot movie producer Barry Braun (George Segal) and gets attracted to his financial consultant Kyle (Candice Bergen).

As Stick looks to go straight while developing a romance with Kyle, he confronts Chucky about the drug money owed to Rainy. Fed up with Chucky’s sloppy handling of matters, the scorpion-obsessed cartel leader Nestor (Cástulo Guerra) hires Moke to take him out along with Stick. Adding more danger to the situation is when the cartel sets its sights on Stick’s estranged daughter Katie (Tricia Leigh Fisher).

Reynolds tried to bring his signature ‘70s charm and his masculinity into a very dark and complex character of Leonard’s creation. Instead, he produced an action picture with an uneven direction that takes away from the slick, gritty tone of Leonard's novel. The initial scenes of Stick’s arrival and the brutal death of Rainy are very much in line with the urban thriller elements of Sharky’s Machine. Once Stick enters Barry’s colorful world, the film takes a sharp, lighthearted shift in tone with excessive humor and soap opera performances.

Burt Reynolds Compromised on 'Stick,' Making It a Generic Action Film