Some of the funniest moments in life happen at the strangest times, in the weirdest places, with the most unlikely collection of people. Bust Down is a dark comedy premiering on Peacock on March 10 that will explore just that. The show's 6-episode first season will follow four casino employees in a dead-end job in middle America. The show finds comedy in the mundane interactions between colleagues and explores ways in which the characters attempt to find meaning and purpose through their various schemes and bad ideas that inevitably end in debauchery.

The ensemble comedy is produced by Universal Television in association with Broadway Video. The show is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, Chris Redd, Hilary Marx, Andrew Singer, and Richie Keen, while Jay, Kerman, Knight, and Redd are also credited as the creators and leads. Here's everything you need to know about Bust Down, including all the information on its release date, trailer, and more.

Bust Down will be premiering on March 10, 2022, on Peacock. In case you don't have a subscription, Peacock has a free version with a limited library as well as a Premium plan with ad-supported access to the full catalog that starts at $4.99 per month (or $49.99 if you pay for the annual subscription). All six of the show's episodes are expected to arrive on the same day so you can mark your calendars for a quirky binging session.

Watch the Bust Down Trailer

Bust Down's promotional trailer features a series of shots: a woman serenely painting, another person performing an elegant dance. Occasionally, the camera flashes to the digging of soil in the twilight. Another shot, this time a jazz musician blows into a trumpet, an upright bass player wearing a tuxedo plays an unheard song. Interspersed between shots, the phrases "Black Excellence," "Black Beauty," and "Black Power" appear before ending the sequence with the phrase "This Ain't That."

Standing in a hole they dug themselves, the series' four leads all begin chanting the word "hole" before the trailer reveals the title of the show. The writers have released a statement explaining “Each episode these four characters escape societal pressures to strive and excel by digging themselves further into a metaphorical hole, which led us to this concept.” They've also revealed that they wanted the trailer to "reflect the absurdity of the show", which is about "finding comedy in the unimportant".

Who Are in the Cast of Bust Down?

Although the cast list is sparse, it’s unique in that the announced cast members will each play prominent roles in the story. It’s also unique in that the four leads are also be credited as co-writers and producers on the show. These are the stars of the ensemble comedy series:

Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd, who viewers will also be seeing in Keenan, another comedy with fellow SNL cast member Keenan Thompson.

Sam Jay, who is known for his work on SNL and his comedy special Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning which was released in 2021 on Netflix.

Langston Kerman, whose recent work includes appearances on Insecure and High Maintenance.

Jak Knight, who is known for his work on Immoral Compass, Big Mouth, and Black-ish.

Although there is not much background information about the individual characters yet, we do know a few things. We know that they are each in some ways at dead-ends in their career or personal lives. We also know that the four series lead characters have the same first names as the actors who play them.

Where Is Bust Down Set?

Bust Down takes place in the city of Gary, Indiana. Interestingly enough, Gary is the hometown of rapper Freddie Gibbs who reportedly will make an appearance on the show. The unorthodox setting highlights the concept of focusing on deadbeats in a nowhere town.

What Is the Background of Bust Down?

In terms of the background of the show, little is known about the overarching plot. The six-episode run will feature the cast of misfits as they navigate issues that come with being in dead-end jobs in the middle of nowhere with no hope of advancement in any way. This is what Kerman, Knight, Jay, and Redd, have said about the show:

"'Bust Down’ is rooted in our friendship. Every character is a hyperbolic version of how we see each other, and every story is inspired by the bad choices we each naturally make out in the world. There aren’t a lot of straight comedies right now where people truly go for jokes that are raunchy, irreverent, and complicated, and at its core, that’s what ‘Bust Down’ is all about. We believe true equality is being able to make a show about nonsense the same way white people have been doing forever. We just wanted to make something so f*#$!@g hilarious that it makes people laugh so much that they miss jokes and then have to circle back to watch again.”

