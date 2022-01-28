Peacock has just revealed a teaser trailer and release date for their newest comedy series, Bust Down. In the teaser, audiences learn that the new six-episode series will be premiering on the streamer on March 10.

The new trailer starts with a soft trumpet playing in the background with slow, ambient shots of characters painting, dancing, playing music, and most importantly, digging a hole. These shots are intercut with phrases such as "Black Excellence," "Black Beauty," and "Black Power" before ending the montage with the phrase "This Ain't That." The music cuts and the trailer reveals the series' four leads — Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, and Chris Redd — standing in a hole that they have dug for themselves. They all begin to say the word "hole" before the trailer cuts to the title of the show.

Bust Down follow four employees in dead-end jobs at a casino found in middle America, and the "mess" that they make out of their situation — digging themselves a metaphorical hole with their actions. This isn't unintentional as Kerman, Knight, Jay, and Redd, who also serve as creators and executive producers, wanted the trailer to "reflect the absurdity of the show", which is about "finding comedy in the unimportant". The stars of the upcoming series also gave some insight into the inspiration for the series as a whole:

"'Bust Down’ is rooted in our friendship. Every character is a hyperbolic version of how we see each other, and every story is inspired by the bad choices we each naturally make out in the world. There aren’t a lot of straight comedies right now where people truly go for jokes that are raunchy, irreverent, and complicated, and at its core that’s what ‘Bust Down’ is all about. We believe true equality is being able to make a show about nonsense the same way white people have been doing forever. We just wanted to make something so fucking hilarious that it makes people laugh so much that they miss jokes and then have to circle back toatch again.”

Bust Down was ordered by Peacock back in February of 2021 and is directed by Richie Keen, who has directed numerous episodes of Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia, who serves as executive producer alongside Knight, Jay, Kerman, and Redd.

Bust Down is set to premiere on March 10 on Peacock. Check out the all-new trailer below:

