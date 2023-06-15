Buster Keaton was born the same year movies were first publicly exhibited, and in the coming decades, he would grow in tandem with the industry he would revolutionize as an independent director, comedy star, and stunt performer. The image of Keaton standing in the open window frame of a house that had fallen around him, one of his most dangerous stunts, is one which will live on forever in film history. This image comes from Steamboat Bill Jr., a film that is regarded today as one of the best of the silent era.

Unfortunately, at the time, it was a bit of a dud both critically and commercially. After ten feature films financed and produced independently, Keaton was cut loose from his bankroll provided by producer Joseph M. Schenck and from his tenure at United Artists. This landed Keaton at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Studios, where he entered a deal that would deprive him of creative control. If there is any question about whether Keaton regretted this transition, the chapter title from his autobiography, My Wonderful World of Slapstick which covers this time period declares it "The Worst Mistake of My Life." Fortunately for him and for audiences today, MGM did allow Keaton to maintain broad creative control over his first feature with the studio, The Cameraman. This resulted in one of Keaton's best films, although it sadly would be his last chance to allow his genius abilities to flourish creatively.

Buster's Camera and Courting Mishaps Make Great Comedy

The Cameraman follows Keaton, playing the typically naive and sweet persona audiences had grown accustomed to, as a poor man named Buster taking tintype photography in the streets outside of MGM Studios to get by. He falls for a kind secretary, Sally (Marceline Day), who works at the studio, and attempts to impress her by purchasing a film camera and vying for a job as a studio camera operator. One of the more seasoned camera operators belittles him and attempts to compete for Sally's affection. Sally is encouraging and treats Buster with respect, giving him the confidence to go out and find some footage.

Buster's attempt to show off his filmmaking skills results in much ridicule from his potential coworkers, as his film is accidentally played in reverse, framing incorrectly, and double exposed, resulting in bizarre and incompetent images which do not land him the job. Keaton is put upon by society in many of his films, and The Cameraman is no different, often utilizing his smaller stature to place him within the frame in a vulnerable state. The character of Buster is being mistreated and disrespected by nearly everyone around him, and as is typical of a Keaton film, he will somehow manage to work his way through these setbacks. Keaton's character archetype, in stark contrast to Charlie Chaplin's lovable but sometimes mischievous "Tramp" persona, is always well-meaning, rather stone-faced, and often completely unaware of how he accomplished whatever success he may have found by the end of the film. One of Chaplin's best films even starred Buster Keaton, and it wasn't even silent.

The Cameraman is a fitting inversion of this typical Keaton story progression because Buster has a specific task and works hard to achieve it, as well as a romance in which there is never much of a major miscommunication regarding the mutual feelings they find for one another. Sally agrees to a date with Buster, even after the talk of his disastrous film reel has spread around the MGM offices. Sally and Buster go to the city pool in one of the film's funniest sequences. First, Buster performs a routine involving being stuck in a dressing room with another person as they both attempt to change, which would become a bit he reworked in later shorts and films. This dressing room gag, where Buster is continually squished against the wall or unknowingly lifted into the air by the man who seems oblivious to the discomfort caused by two people in such a small space, is classic physical comedy.

Following this is a swimming scene where Buster loses his bathing suit in the crowded pool. All of this is played with Keaton's perfect comedic precision and feels utterly timeless. These bits could be reworked into a fine physical performance from a character like Kramer on Seinfeld without feeling an inch out of place in a more modern media landscape. This is the genius of Buster Keaton: his comedy is timeless and without language, so it can clearly translate to any era or place and still manage to be incredibly funny.

A Happy Ending For Buster and Sally, Not For Buster Keaton's Career

Sally gives Buster a tip about a Chinatown parade which could yield a great film for MGM. Buster goes, and a war breaks out among various gang factions. Joined by an organ grinder's monkey who has become Buster's companion for this last portion of the film, he records striking footage of the fighting in the streets. Buster is dismayed upon returning to MGM to find that his camera is empty. Sally's job is in jeopardy due to her giving him the tip about the parade. However, the monkey is revealed to have switched the reels and Buster is able to send back the footage he filmed after saving Sally from a boating accident caused by the reckless behavior of the camera operator who belittled Buster, who also abandoned the unconscious Sally in the water and falsely took credit for the rescue. The monkey also filmed this incident, so Sally saw proof that Buster had saved her, MGM loved the film reel, and everything worked out perfectly for one of Keaton's most endearing and sweet romances to ever grace the screen.

Unfortunately, the aftermath of the film was not quite as victorious for Keaton. MGM studio head Irving Thalberg loved the film and, according to Dana Stevens in her book about Keaton's career, wore out the print by showing it to writers so frequently, dubbing it a "perfectly constructed comedy" and using it for training purposes. Despite this, the studio would fight to relinquish Keaton of his creative control with his next film, Spite Marriage. Keaton never directed a feature after this next film, and the studio resided to mainly using him as a role player working off of other people's jokes and bits instead of starring in his own movies. If The Cameraman was so readily exploited as a blueprint for a good comedy by the studio, the question of why they never let Keaton work his magic again is a frustrating one.

It is a miracle we still have the film today, as it was once thought to be completely lost for a few years. Thankfully, a couple of reels were discovered and through various restorations and combinations of the two, we have a comprehensive version available on Blu-ray and DVD from the Criterion Collection. 95 years after its release, the film should be remembered as one of Keaton's greatest accomplishments. Although it lacks the death-defying stunt work of Steamboat Bill Jr. or The General, The Cameraman is a finely tuned swan song for Keaton's auteurist stint in filmmaking. A silent film retrospective without The Cameraman would be missing out on the thoughtfully crafted comedy and sentimental romance of Keaton's last masterwork of a feature.