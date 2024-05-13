The Big Picture Busy Phillips has rebooted her late-night talk show, Busy This Week, on QVC+.

She values genuine conversations, not setting up guests for jokes on her show.

Busy shares her journey of being diagnosed with ADHD to bring awareness to neurodivergence.

Busy Phillips is most well-known for her acting resume. She's currently back on Girls5eva, which has been revived on Netflix. Busy has also starred in movies like He’s Just Not That Into You, White Chicks, and the TV series Cougar Town. In the past, she's also had her own late-night talk show called Busy Tonight, where she interviewed her contemporaries and had a blast doing it. Unfortunately, the series was canceled in 2019, something that she found extremely frustrating, according to an interview with Vanity Fair. Now, five years later, Busy is getting back into the late-night talk show game. “I think when Busy Tonight was canceled, Casey St. Ange, my producing partner, we really wanted to try and find a way to continue to do a late-night show for a myriad of reasons. The biggest one was that we loved doing it. And, you know, we don't really see late-night shows that have a woman as a host.” Busy shared during her conversation with Collider. She added, “We were working towards a [reboot] when the pandemic happened, and it caused us to have to pivot onto other things, like so many people.

Busy This Week is the revival that Busy and her producing partner have been seeking. Their pivot led them to their podcast, “Busy Phillips is Doing Her Best,” which took off quickly. “We launched our podcast, which has been super successful and fun. And it's given us more insight into our audience and listening to the kinds of things that they want to see and are hoping for.” Busy’s rebooted late-night show found a new home on QVC+, which has broadened its scope beyond the home shopping content. Busy said, “I worked with QVC a little over a year and a half ago to do a holiday special for them. Casey came and helped as well. And we were like, ‘Can we get QVC to do a late-night talk show for us? The audience is here,’” adding, “Sure enough, they were on board. So we're super excited to get back to it.”

Collider spoke with Busy about what's to come with Busy This Week, as well as her recent ADHD diagnosis.

‘Busy This Week’ Allows Her To Connect With People

Now that she's back in the late-night talk show game, Busy couldn't be happier. “I genuinely love talking to people. Especially when Miss Patti LaBelle was a guest on Busy Tonight. That was one of my favorite episodes. Having the chance to sit across from the iconic legend and ask her questions and hear her stories about Elton John, things that really kind of blew my mind.” Now, with Busy This Week, she already has a great lineup ahead of her. “We have actually taped our first episode, and it's my girls from Girls5eva, which is exciting and so much fun. But even in chatting with those girls, Paula Pell told us an amazing story that we had never heard before.” She added, “It was an amazing story about her time on SNL. This is the stuff I want to know and see and talk about and share.”

Busy cares about hearing people's real stories and doesn't want any of her guests to feel like the butt of a joke. “A little bit of the way we do our podcast is that it's really genuine. We're not just setting people up for jokes.” She shared, adding, “I feel like. I've done talk shows in the past. You can see the host not truly listening to you, waiting for their opportunity to say something clever and get a laugh.” This is certainly common, especially with the late-night shows on major networks that are currently hosted by comedians. Busy This Weekend is intended to give a true look into her fellow celebrity guests, going beyond the surface while still having fun.

Busy Wants To Help Women Get Diagnosed With Neurodivergence

During an interview with People, Busy shared her story of realizing that she had ADHD while getting her daughter tested. “We know that often women are not going to be taken seriously when we try to describe what's going on with us and our bodies and our mental health. The fact that ADHD presents so differently in girls than boys, I think, accounts for the fact that cases of being diagnosed with ADHD have, I think, almost doubled in the last couple of years,” she shared during her interview with Collider.

One of the major reasons diagnoses in women have increased is social media. With all the prevalent evils of social media, this is one trend that is actually helping people. Busy said, “I think [women getting diagnosed] is one of the benefits of social media, in terms of having awareness and people being able to access information. Obviously, I don't need to tell anyone to do their own research and that TikTok is not a substitute for a doctor. But I am really glad that more women are figuring out what's going on with them and getting the support and help that they deserve because I just have to say, for me, it changed my life.” Busy is currently partnered with an ADHD medication that she can't Busy is partnered with an ADHD medication that she began taking after she was diagnosed. The way ADHD presents in women can sometimes look like depression and can easily lead to constant feelings of inadequacy.

Busy Phillips struggled with this when she was young. “I sort of allowed a lot of the manifestations of my ADHD to make me tell myself bad stories about myself.” She added, “Like, that I was lazy, or [that] I didn't have follow through, or that I wasn't smart enough to do it. I just, [thought] ‘Oh, I guess I'm not smart enough.” She went on to share that now that she's medicated, life has gotten much better for her. To be medicated and have a better understanding of the ways my ADHD manifests itself for me has allowed me so much freedom, and a re-framing of those childhood moments in a way that is invaluable.” Busy’s story is incredibly relatable, and hopefully, some of her future guests on Busy This Week will be inspired to spark their own personal discoveries. Busy This Week is available to watch only on QVC+ and HSN+. New episodes air Wednesdays at 10 PM ET. Watch on QVC+