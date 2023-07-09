Pride month may be over but that’s no reason to stop digging through the treasure trove of underground queer cinema, even if this Natasha Lyonne starring gem aspires (and succeeds) to be more of a mainstream rom-com, featuring one of the most surprisingly emotional ending you could find in a goofy ‘90s flick. In 1999, before blowing up in the realm of TV with the likes of Orange is the New Black, Russian Doll, and this year’s Poker Face, Lyonne played Megan Bloomfield, the lead role in Jamie Babbit’s But I’m a Cheerleader, a film about a high school cheerleading superstar who’s sent away to a conversion therapy camp to cure her suspected lesbianism.

Though more recent conversion camp movies like Boy Erased and The Miseducation of Cameron Post deal with their subject matter with the utmost seriousness (and rightly so), Babbit’s interpretation is supremely goofy and highly comedic. However, that doesn’t take away from the gravity of its messages. While negatively reviewed upon release, the film slowly grew to become reappraised as an iconic example of commercial queer cinema, allowing it to step outside of the pigeonhole that so many LGBTQ+ movies are pushed into in the marketing process. What’s surprising, though, amidst all the goofiness, is the earnestness that runs underneath, leading to one of the cutest endings ever found in a rom-com. What’s most remarkable about the ending is the way that it creeps up on you, feeling wildly different in tone but never out of place.

‘But I’m a Cheerleader’ Is a Satire Above All

Before discussing the film’s ending, it’s important to give a sense of the satirical artificiality on display throughout the conversion camp in the events leading up to it. If there’s any doubt about the film’s status as a satire, the fact that RuPaul stars in a supporting role as one of the camp counselors is evidence enough, delivering a killer line in stating “I myself was once a gay,” obviously hilarious given his titanic pro-LGBTQ+ media presence. One look at the supporting cast and it’s easy to see how much faith all of these rising stars had in the film, with Clea DuVall, Melanie Lynskey, Michelle Williams in a cameo, and Julie Delpy (credited as Lipstick Lesbian) rounding out the impressive ensemble, especially for an independent feature.

Beyond that, Babbitt makes some extreme stylistic choices in her color palette that are far from purely visual. In designing the conversion therapy camp and the costumes its prisoners are forced to wear, Babbit insisted on a visually jarring hot pink for the female quarters, with an equally tacky light blue for the men. These colors don’t seamlessly blend in a picturesque manner like they do in Wes Anderson’s latest. In fact, they’re actually hard to look at, an aspect heavily criticized upon the film’s release. Of course, they’re meant to appear forced, acting as a visual metaphor for the artificiality of heteronormativity. Everything is constructed to conform to a particular standard, with the film’s cringe-worthy production design the perfect reveal of how ugly it really is.

Why Did the MPAA Censor ‘But I’m a Cheerleader’?

If you’re reading this having seen the film, it’ll no doubt come as a shock that But I’m a Cheerleader was originally slapped with a homophobic NC-17 rating by the MPAA. Speaking against the organization for the 2006 documentary This Film Is Not Yet Rated, Lyonne lambasts the MPAA for their treatment of queer films, stating that those with queer themes are much more heavily censored than their straight counterparts. The battle recalls Roger Ebert’s sardonic review of The Dirty Dozen, in which while commenting upon the scene of the Germans burning to death, he cheekily states “If you have to censor, stick to censoring sex… …because the human body is evil and it's a sin to look at it. But leave in the mutilation, leave in the sadism, and by all means leave in the human beings burning to death. It's not obscene as long as they burn to death with their clothes on.”

The alarming part of its censorship lies in the fact that the film’s content, outside some salacious shots of breasts bouncing in a cheerleader’s uniform (Megan’s fantasies) which are always more comedic than they are pornographic, is rather tame. After trimming down on some of the sex scenes and references to methods of lesbian sex, Babbit succeeded in attaining an R-rating and, on its 20th anniversary in 2020, released a director’s cut that re-included a hilarious Reefer Madness-style conversion video, amping up the comedy and its pointed attack at homophobia even more. Justice finally came for Babbit’s original vision of But I’m a Cheerleader thanks to its devoted and enduring cult audience that gets stronger every day.

'But I'm a Cheerleader's Ending Explained

Though the film demands admiration, laughs, and respect for its commercial exploration of homosexuality in teenagers, paving the way for the LGBTQ+ landscape today, But I'm a Cheerleader's ending surprisingly doesn’t go for laughs. SPOILERS ahead: as Megan’s lesbian crush Graham (DuVall) is about to be given away at her mock straight wedding in order to graduate from conversion therapy (another enormously superficial gesture), she whips out her old cheerleading uniform. She crashes the ceremony with a corny cheer about their love. It’s incredibly cringe, but remarkably, though a goofy and public display of affection, the film resists the urge to incite more laughter through comical reactions from its bigoted, hyper-straight guests.

There is so much comedy to be mined from this situation, but instead, the camerawork is focused entirely on simple close-ups between Megan and her lover. It’s as if to say that at that moment, surrounded by all of this effortful artifice, they’re the only two people exhibiting genuine emotions and therefore the only two people worth our time. Babbit doubles down by playing the same song that Megan and Graham first made love to in an earlier scene (“We’re in the City” by Saint Etienne) to recall those private emotions within the viewer to incredible effect. It’s a beautifully intimate moment in a public setting where the characters are several feet apart, but through careful camerawork, feel like the only two people in the world. Regardless of how one feels about the type of comedy on display in the rest of the film, the ending is guaranteed to inspire the widest of smiles.

If But I’m a Cheerleader is an indication of anything, it’s that queer films should no longer be confined within the realms of a solely LGBTQ+ audience and marketing sphere. It’s a film that’s just as commercial as it is artfully thoughtful that isn’t afraid to be broadly funny, while also putting on display what (from the media’s perspective) is considered taboo, creating a safe space to normalize them in the process. It’s not a tearjerker, but a crowd-pleaser, and when talking about the appeal of commercial cinema, that’s a crucial distinction to make.