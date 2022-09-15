THR broke the news this afternoon that Bridgerton's hearthrob Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick's hotshot Glen Powell are set to star in a currently untitled Butch and Sundance series at Amazon Studios from The Russo Brothers and The Eternal's scribes Cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo. While the report didn't provide many details about this exciting new series, it does sound like Amazon will be borrowing from Apple TV+ and setting the series in a reimagined alternate history version of America (like For All Mankind).

Page has been cast as Butch Cassidy, with Powell donning the title of the Sundance Kid. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid first hit the silver screens in 1969, with Paul Newman and Robert Redford starring as the titular pair of bank robbers. Based loosely on fact, because there was, in fact, a pair of ne'er-do-wells in the Wild West that went by those monikers robbing banks and causing trouble, the film became a classic with Western fans and movie lovers alike. The film's success led to a prequel a year later, though Butch and Sundance: The Early Days (which starred William Katt and Jeff Corey) isn't quite as well known as the original.

As Amazon continues to dominate the conversation with epic franchise series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Boys, it should come as no surprise that they're eyeing this untitled project as something that could easily become a massive IP for them, with spinoffs and tie-in series. The Russo Brothers seem to have a magic touch, seeing as their most recent film The Gray Man (which starred Page) at Netflix was greenlit for a sequel shortly after the film's streaming debut, with plans for an expanding universe.

While Page is perhaps best-known for his breakout role in the first season of Bridgerton, fans are looking ahead to his role in the upcoming and highly anticipated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves film. With the record-breaking Top Gun: Maverick under his belt, Powell is eyeing another successful flight with Devotion. In addition to their ever-expanding Gray Man world, the Russo Brothers and AGBO are still working on Citadel with Amazon Studios, as part of their ongoing relationship with the studio. And if THR's report is any indication, execs at AGBO like both of these gentlemen, so they're bound to show up in future projects with the team.

Stay tuned as more details arrive about this reimagined tale of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.