If you told a movie director that whatever exciting project they were working on had to be filmed in less than twenty days, most of them would laugh in your face. While most movies take at least one month to shoot principal photography—and sometimes a lot more than that—filmmaker Gabe Polsky (The Motel Life) wasn’t offered that option when he geared up to start rolling the cameras for his newest film Butcher’s Crossing.

During a press tour for the western film starring Nicolas Cage (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) and Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), Polsky and the cast sat down with Collider at the Toronto International Film Festival to talk about the movie and this difficult shooting schedule. During the interview, Polsky revealed to Collider’s Steve Weintraub that it was a roller coaster ride of a project: On one hand, the filmmaker had to shop the idea through Hollywood for a decade in order to be able to gather the necessary funding, and then from there it was full bullet-train speed ahead. He said:

“Making any film is really challenging. This in particular, I don’t know if it was the genre… […] For some reason it was difficult to get made. It took me 10 years to just get the financing for this film. And then once we figured that out, I found out really close to shooting that, in order to make this movie, we’re gonna have to shoot it in 19 days. For this kind of movie, it’s sort of sweeping and epic… A lot of locations, animals, buffalo herds… It’s just mind-boggling to achieve that. […] Everybody involved, the actors, producers, you know, you have to be incredibly precise and prepared, and just basically nail it. You don’t have many shots at the plate. So everybody did a tremendous job, and it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

A 19-day schedule doesn’t leave much room for error, and it also means that all the professionals involved in the production have to bring their A-game to limit the number of takes per shot. On top of that, Polsky had to be careful that the accelerated shooting schedule wouldn’t let him lose sight of one of the movie’s most important messages, which is the attention that it calls to how careless humans were (and still are) about animal life. In the Gold Rush era, buffaloes were brought to the brink of extinction, and those effects are still felt as the species is still in need of preservation sites today.

Butcher’s Crossing is based on a best-selling novel by the same name penned by author John Williams. The story centers around a young Harvard dropout who is lured by a buffalo hunter to join an ambitious and dangerous expedition in the Colorado Rockies. Later than he would like, the boy realizes that he may have put his life in danger by joining the gritty adventure.

A trailer is yet to be released for Butcher’s Crossing, as well as a release date.You can check out our full interview with Nicolas Cage and Gabe Polsky below: