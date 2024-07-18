The Big Picture Umansky and her father's relationship improved post-divorce, aiding better communication.

Umansky and her family must navigate divorce dynamics on RHOBH Season 14 and BBH.

Despite rumors of separate romantic lives, Richards and Umansky are in no rush to divorce, prioritizing family.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s sudden split came as a shock to everyone, especially their four daughters. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Buying Beverly Hills star Alexia Umansky has been dealing with their split like her sisters and the fans of the reality shows, who never saw this split coming. Dealing with divorce in the family is never easy, but it can bring families closer, and that is what happened to Umansky and her father. In a conversation with Us Weekly, Umansky opened up about her relationship with her father and how the split made them closer.

"My mom and I — we’ve always had a very honest relationship,” she shared, “But I’ve got to say my dad has opened up so much more since the filming process with his daughters. He’s so honest, and our communication has just completely excelled since this experience.”

Richards and Umansky had been married for 27 years before they announced their separation last year, which made things hard for Richards on the show. Fans saw how the separation affected the family on and off the show. The estranged couple did not spend Easter together, and Richards did not celebrate Umansky on Father’s Day. He also moved out of their family home. However, there is no bad blood between the estranged couple, and the family are getting through the split together.

The Family Must Navigate The Divorce On ‘RHOBH’ Season 14 and 'BBH'

Umansky works with her sisters Sophia Umansky and Farrah Brittany at The Agency with their father in real estate. Umansky was always close with her father, and filming a show about their real estate ventures allowed them to be closer. She opened up on how it was hard to have difficult conversations with her parents about their separation on camera because they happened “sooner” than she was ready for. But, having those tough conversations helped the family improve their communication.

"We've always all been so close,” she said, “but we’re finally good at confrontation and hard conversations, which is not something we did before. We were always positive. It was a learning curve for us: it’s OK to talk about the hard things, it leads to more positivity.”

Despite separating, the pair are in no rush to divorce. Richards and Umansky did also spark rumours about their separate romantic lives - Richards being involved with singer Morgan Wade as well as Umansky being captured kissing a woman in Greece. The former couple are taking their time with their divorce to put their family first and they are content in their current situation.

Richards is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after a difficult Season 13. Her daughters had to navigate their split when filing Buying Beverly Hills, and now Richards must do the same challenge in the upcoming season. Fans are looking to see their relationship dynamics be featured on camera as Richards works through this life-changing event. Richards said that she was “provoked” in this new season, so more drama awaits in the upcoming season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

