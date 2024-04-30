The Big Picture Mauricio Umansky's The Agency follows his daughters' real estate journey, showcasing their budding success in the industry.

Michelle's pride and skepticism towards Mauricio's daughters may hinder her own professional growth within The Agency.

The drama and conflicts within The Agency, captured in Buying Beverly Hills, highlight the challenges faced by successful real estate professionals.

Buying Beverly Hills focuses on Mauricio Umansky's real estate business, The Agency. There are several groups operating under The Agency's banner, including The Umansky Group. The series also follows the work of Mauricio's daughters at The Agency. All three adult daughters, Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky, and Sophia Umansky, work under The Umansky Group. As the oldest, Farrah was the first to begin working for Mauricio. When the reality series first premiered, Farrah had already been with the Umansky Group for several years. Alexia joined as a broker, building up a lot of success for herself within the company. Season two shows Sophia joining the company as well, and she's primarily there observing and learning the inner workings. Of the three sisters, Sophia is the most straightforward and nonchalant, showing up to work late on several occasions. Nonchalance aside, Sophia also shows a knack for selling, just like her sisters.

Michelle Schwartz is someone who has been working at The Agency for several years. She often emphasizes the idea of being an assertive businesswoman. She and Mauricio share a professional friendship, and he approaches her with an idea. He asks her to mentor Alexia as he feels her experience could prove beneficial for her burgeoning career. Michelle is more than happy to mentor her. And unfortunately, this is where things begin to go south. Michelle is clearly a prideful person who has her own thoughts about Mauricio's daughters working at The Agency. In fact, that is precisely how she sees them. To her, they aren't Alexia, Farrah, and Sophia; they're Mauricio's kids who happen to work for him. This is evident immediately in the way she begins to mentor Alexia. She patronizes her, having her do the work of a novice, despite Alexia having sold many houses for millions on her own. Alexia takes it in stride, however, wanting to maintain the relationship between Mauricio and her new mentor. Alexia's efforts were unfortunately in vain as Michelle accomplished this on her own.

Buying Beverly Hills It follows the clients and agents within Mauricio Umansky's The Agency in Beverly Hills. Release Date November 4, 2022 Cast Mauricio Umansky , Alexia Umansky , Melissa Platt , Ben Belack , Farrah Brittany , Sonika Vaid Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 Cinematographer Guido Verweyen Distributor Netflix Production Company Just Entertainment, Spoke Studios

Michelle Voices Concerns on 'Buying Beverly Hills'

Michelle had already earned a notorious reputation thanks to an unfortunate phone call with another broker at The Agency. She shares that Michelle called her after hearing that she reached out to her in-laws and subsequently cursed out the young broker on the phone. She made this known to Alexia prior to becoming her mentee. Alexia handles Michelle's brashness and patronizing behavior well, but things quickly shifted after she heard about what Michelle said behind closed doors. While in her office chatting with Ben Belack and Joey Ben-Zvi, Michelle vents her frustrations as well as her desires. Mauricio's daughters are only there because of nepotism. She invalidates their abilities and begins to ponder the future of The Agency. She has clear designs on becoming the CEO someday and expresses and essentially expresses that she feels that Mauricio's daughters are the main obstacle standing in her way.

She goes on to say that if Mauricio were to put one of his daughters in charge of The Agency, it would be “business suicide.” Joey and Ben are surprised to hear her say these things and tell Alexia about what she said. After already being patronized by her so-called mentor, this information was the final straw. Farrah and Sophia are equally angered by what Michelle said and take the news to Mauricio. Mauricio then confronts Michelle, and she denies saying the words “business suicide,” likely because she realized that she had made a grave error. It's baffling why Michelle thought that saying those words to Ben and Joey was a good idea. Ben is friends with Alexia, Farrah, and Sophia, and Joey is Alexia's ex-boyfriend, with whom she's on good terms with. This is a clear moment of her arrogance getting in the way of her common sense. She felt entitled enough to say that they were ill-suited to leading The Agency. She attempted to cover up her word usage but eventually had to tell the truth.

Considering the fact that she said what she said while being filmed, it's for the best that she came clean; otherwise, she’d look like a total liar. One thing that was made very clear by Mauricio and Farrah is that his stepping down as CEO is a long way down the line. Mauricio is still very much the CEO and there are no discussions about who'll take over The Agency next. Michelle's assumptions and bias against Alexia, Farrah, and Sophia will haunt her career within The Agency. She insulted them as professionals and, in a way, questioned Mauricio's judgment. She got in her own way and may have permanently blocked her professional goals moving forward.

Buying Beverly Hills can be streamed on Netflix. Watch on Netflix