Real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky is pumping out new deals in Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills. Husband to Bravo star Kyle Richards, the couple might sound familiar to fellow reality TV enthusiasts. That’s because the two were part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills series for years. Don’t be fooled by Mauricio’s popularity. With his strong business acumen and competitive spirit, Umanksy’s agency has garnered over $4 billion in real estate sales. Talk about closing deals!

Now shining a light on Mauricio’s brokerage, the Netflix series takes audiences behind the scenes into the world of real estate and the drama that unfurls in the Agency. With Season 2 approaching, audiences can expect a sudden separation, cutthroat leadership takeovers, and surprising romances. There’s a lot to unpack in the upcoming season, so get ready to venture into the 90210. Here’s everything we know so far about Buying Beverly Hills Season 2.

Buying Beverly Hills It follows the clients and agents within Mauricio Umansky's The Agency in Beverly Hills. Release Date November 4, 2022 Cast Mauricio Umansky , Alexia Umansky , Melissa Platt , Ben Belack , Farrah Brittany , Sonika Vaid Seasons 2 Cinematographer Guido Verweyen Distributor Netflix Production Company Just Entertainment, Spoke Studios

When Is 'Buying Beverly Hills’ Season 2 Coming Out?

All 10 episodes of Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 officially premiere on March 22, 2024.

If you’re not subscribed to Netflix, audiences have three membership options to consider. The first is the Standard plan, which costs $6.99 monthly and includes ads. If you prefer an ad-free experience, the Standard plan is priced at $15.49 per month. Lastly, the Premium plan offers additional features at $19.99 per month. Each plan is designed to cater to different budgets and viewing habits.

Buying Beverly Hills follows the footsteps of shows such as Selling Sunset and Selling the OC, both of which are available on Netflix. Selling Sunset tracks the lives of seven highly accomplished female real estate agents working with the Oppenheim Group. Their mission? Become the leading premier agency in the Hollywood Hills and on the Sunset Strip. Meanwhile, Selling the OC serves as the spin-off series of Selling Sunset, as the Oppenheim Group extends its reach to Orange County, introducing a fresh team of real estate agents ready to flaunt some of the most extravagant properties on the oceanfront.

Watch the Trailer for 'Buying Beverly Hills’ Season 2

The trailer for Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 dives straight into the heart of the matter: trouble brews within the Umansky household. In this 1-minute trailer, we witness Mauricio and Kyle, whose marriage seems to be going south. Mauricio candidly expresses to his wife the toll that stress and their frequent travels have strained them. The scene transitions to a family dinner featuring the Umansky daughter, where a serious conversation takes place. Later on through Mauricio’s conversation with one of his colleagues, it is then revealed that Kyle wanted a separation. But in the world of the Agency, personal issues can quickly mix with professional matters. Responding to the separation, his co-worker asks, “How will this affect the business?”

And if familial tensions aren’t enough, brace yourself for the rest of the drama unfurling within the Agency. Beyond Sophia’s budding attraction towards Adam Rosenfeld, friction surfaces as some agents feel sidelined in deals and vie for leadership roles. But the peak of it all lies in the matter of who will take over the business. While some place their bets on Farrah’s leadership and business acumen, others lean towards Alexia, whose immediate rise to the top speaks volumes. In Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills, the stakes are higher, the competition fiercer, and the drama more enthralling.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Buying Beverly Hills’ Season 2?

The Agency operates as a family-run enterprise, with Mauricio Umansky at its helm. Since the previous season, the Agency has been venturing into new territories such as the Bahamas and Silicon Valley. With no immediate plans to retire, Mauricio is enthusiastic about the upcoming generation of agents in the group and witnessing the direction they’ll take in the future.

His daughters, Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky, and Sophia Umansky, join Mauricio. Throughout the previous season, Farrah has shown to be a valuable member of the team, taking the initiative to implement systems and practices to ensure more deals for the agency. Meanwhile, Alexia’s been taking all the steps needed to rise through the ranks as an agent. Although Sophia, along with Mauricio’s now-separated wife Kyle Richards made a brief appearance in Season 1, the two are expected to be featured more in the show’s brand-new season.

Also returning to the series are agents Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Melissa Platt, Brandon Graves, and Sonika Vaid.

What Is 'Buying Beverly Hills’ Season 2 About?

Check out the official Netflix synopsis for Buying Beverly Hills Season 2:

“Family drama, luxury listings, and fierce competition in the LA market set the stage for this new season of Buying Beverly Hills. This real estate occu-soap follows top agents from Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency, including his daughters Farrah, Alexia and Sophia as they navigate the high stakes world of luxury real estate, relationships, and friendships. Buying Beverly Hills returns to Netflix on March 22, 2024.”

In the last season of Buying Beverly Hills, audiences are introduced to Mauricio, the leader of the Agency, a prestigious real estate firm based in Beverly Hills with a global presence. Joining his team are his daughter Farrah, a seasoned senior realtor within the company, and Alexia, Mauricio, and Kyle’s younger daughter, who gradually finds her footing in her new position. Although much of the storyline follows Mauricio, Farrah, and Alexia, they are accompanied by their dedicated colleagues at the Agency. Similar to luxury real estate shows such as Selling Sunset and Selling the OC, this show spares no expense when it comes to real estate. Buying Beverly Hills has got you covered if you ever wonder what some of California’s most expensive properties look like.

Who Is Making 'Buying Beverly Hills’?

Image via Netflix

Buying Beverly Hills is produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios and Just Entertainment. Executive producers include Brent Montgomery, Pam Healy, Will Nothacker, Justin W. Hochberg, Liz Fine, Adam Sher, Deanna Markoff, Ed Simpson, and Luke Neslage.

Spoke Studios is no stranger to reality TV. The production house is also responsible for shows like Hulu’s Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, which follows the romantic lives of WWE pro wrestling stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, and Netflix’s Hype House, chronicling the lives of the most popular TikTok personalities as they learn how to deal with overnight fame and the consequences that come with it.