The Big Picture RHOBH reunion and Buying Beverly Hills offer minimal insight into Mauricio and Kyle's separation.

Buying Beverly Hills focuses on The Agency and features Umansky daughters Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia.

The show addresses accusations of nepotism, highlighting the daughters' hard work and response to criticism.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been champing at the bit for information on the current separation of Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards. The RHOBH reunion disappointed them greatly, as they gleaned no information. Season two of Mauricio’s Netflix reality series, Buying Beverly Hills, also doesn’t reveal too much, but it does provide insight into the effect that it has had on the family. It also focuses on the small rift between Mauricio and Rick Hilton, as Mauricio left Hilton and Hyland to form The Agency after being overlooked by Rick when he wanted to advance in the company.

The series preview even caused some controversy, as he mentions the rift in a preview scene. Paris Hilton took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to defend her father’s honor, referring to him as a consummate professional. She also posted a comment on a Bravo fan page that has since been deleted, saying that they use the Hilton name for attention. Mauricio took everything in stride, however, and said there is no bad blood on his end, as he looked at the situation purely from a business perspective.

Buying Beverly Hills focuses on Mauricio’s business, The Agency, a boutique real estate brokerage company. The series follows Mauricio as he heads the company and features daughters Farrah Brittany, Alexia, and Sophia Umansky. Farrah has worked for The Agency the longest, and Alexia joined the Umansky Team shortly after. Season two marks Sophia’s first year on the team, following her journey as she learns the ropes.

The new season touches both on familial issues and interpersonal issues within the workplace. The series also features several of the other realty teams working under The Agency, and the majority of season one’s cast has returned. Between ex-boyfriends, fiancés, disrespectful social media moves, and the dreaded word nepotism, season two has a lot to offer its fans. Collider had the opportunity to speak with Mauricio, Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia about the new season, as well as their thoughts on some of the more controversial topics touched on in the second season.

Buying Beverly Hills It follows the clients and agents within Mauricio Umansky's The Agency in Beverly Hills. Release Date November 4, 2022 Cast Mauricio Umansky , Alexia Umansky , Melissa Platt , Ben Belack , Farrah Brittany , Sonika Vaid Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 Cinematographer Guido Verweyen Distributor Netflix Production Company Just Entertainment, Spoke Studios

The Umansky Team Shakes Off the Nepotism Talk in 'Buying Beverly Hills'

Image via Netflix

There is an incident in season two that brings up the issue of nepotism. The topic has been a big one lately, especially when it comes to Hollywood. The issue arises, however, from a surprising source. When asked about their thoughts on the issue, they each shared their varying, albeit generally the same, opinions on the topic. Farrah said, “We’ve never denied the opportunities and advantages that we have by being Mauricio's daughters and the company. But if I know what you're referring to, nobody said that we're trying to take over the agency. No one said he was going anywhere. That was, I think, a little projecting much.”

Alexia added on to this, saying, “I was always a little afraid of [nepotism accusations], you know? ‘Of course, she took this opportunity. Of course, it's so easy. And something that I talked through in therapy is, sometimes, it's not always about how you got it, but it's about what you do with it. And that's just my motto every day. And I just always just try really hard to prove myself. I use, I use that nepotism piece pressure to prove myself even more. And I only expect to go where I deserve to go.” Sophia had a much simpler and matter-of-fact response, saying, “I think the whole nepotism thing is stupid. Like, if I want to be in real estate, if I'm interested in real estate, and my dad is Mauricio, obviously, I'm going to take that opportunity.” And her statement is the truth; if anyone had an easy way into an industry through their loved ones, who wouldn’t take it?

What matters, as Alexia pointed out, is what you do with it. Mauricio also focuses on their talents and personal growth in the industry. The situation that arises during the season that revolves around nepotism hones in on that, as the person who made the accusations also belittled Alexia when attempting to “mentor” her, having her work on things that she has already surpassed. Despite the patronizing attitude of her new mentor, Alexia did her part to be respectful, only to hear the accusations her mentor made later. Nepotism or not, the second season of Buying Beverly Hills seems to have a theme of rising above anything petty that might drag someone down. To hear Mauricio’s thoughts on nepotism, as well as how the girls roast him daily, check out their full interview with Collider above.

Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills is now streaming on Netflix. Watch on Netflix