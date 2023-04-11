The Umansky’s are back and they’re open for business. Following a successful first season run on Netflix, the streamer has announced that they’re closing the deal for the second season of Buying Beverly Hills. Taking audiences inside some of the swankiest homes in Beverly Hills, California, Mauricio Umansky and his realty company, The Agency will help their customers cross the t’s and dot the i’s on some fresh and hot properties. Keeping things in the family, audiences can also expect to see more of Umansky’s daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Unmansky, and will maybe even catch a glimpse or two of his wife and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

Last season, audiences saw a slew of buyers find their forever homes. The first episode kicked things off in a major way with fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills taken back to where it all started for the Umansky family — Milldale. The location of the yearly White Party and plenty of drama and tears, the house was where viewers were first introduced to Richards and Umansky’s family. In a later season, fellow housewife, Chucky guest-star, and BFF to Jennifer Tilly, Sutton Stracke famously rented the home and left her mark on it. In the first episode of Buying Beverly Hills, audiences learned that The Real Housewives of Miami star and ex-Kim Kardashian pal Larsa Pippen also rented the sprawling Bel Air home at one point in time.

From Ryan Seacrest’s ex-girlfriend to Michael Jackson, Prince, and Michael Jordan, we’ve seen Umansky and The Agency take the hottest listings off the market, helping their top-tier clientele find their dream homes. While it’s unclear what doorways we’ll darken next, we’re certain that the second season will deliver more jaw-dropping moments inside some of the finest abodes in Beverly Hills, Los Feliz, Bel Air, and beyond.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Halloween Ends': Kyle Richards on the Joy of Returning to Haddonfield

Who Are the Umanskys?

We first crossed paths with Richards and the Umansky family in the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. If you want to get really deep, audiences technically met Richards on Little House on the Prairie and Halloween as she and her sister and fellow Real Housewives star, Kim Richards were child actors. After working alongside his brother-in-law Richard Hilton (the husband of Kyle and Kim’s sister and Real Housewives star Kathy Hilton) at Hilton & Hyland, Umansky struck out on his own in 2011 to start The Agency. A profitable and successful move on his behalf, the realty company has only continued to flourish over the last decade.

As of right now, no release date for the second season of Buying Beverly Hills has been set but stay tuned for more information. Check out a trailer for the show’s first season below.