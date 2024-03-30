The Big Picture Kyle remained quiet on RHOBH about her separation, focusing on personal issues.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was highly anticipated, thanks to the news of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation. There was a lot of suspicion as to the reasons behind their split. Initially, the rumors circled the idea that Mauricio was unfaithful. This soon changed, however, as many people began to question Kyle's extremely close friendship with country singer, Morgan Wade. Eagle-eyed social media detectives began to notice a shift in Kyle's activities, as well as the massive lifestyle changes she was making before the news of their separation. Needless to say, there was much excitement leading up to the premiere of season 13 of the reality series.

When the episodes began airing, the anticipation continued to build as viewers waited to hear more about their separation. However, that moment never really came. The friction between Kyle and Mauricio was palpable but barely touched on. The other housewives whispered about the situation, but Kyle, for the most part, remained quiet. Her reluctance to share was incredibly noticeable. Viewers watched her mourn the loss of her lifelong best friend, another deeply personal issue she faced during the season. She had no problem expressing her inner thoughts and feelings about her best friend. She even had Morgan to sing at the memorial. Even on such a sad occasion, others observed Kyle and Morgan feeding each other, which is impossible to see as anything other than flirting. The reunion became the opportunity fans were hoping for, and unfortunately for them, they were left disappointed again. Kyle refused to share much of anything and was visibly angered by the questions, leaving viewers immensely frustrated, but luckily, season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills premiered.

‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Provides the Emotional Insight Fans Wanted From ‘RHOBH’

RHOBH is Kyle's show, and Buying Beverly Hills is a show that focuses on Mauricio, his business, and working with his daughters Farrah Brittany, Alexia, and Sophia Umansky. The Agency is Mauricio's real estate firm, and it follows the trials and tribulations of being in the real estate game. As usual, there are interpersonal issues within the staff, including, but not limited to, in-office relationships and competitive rivalries. Season 2, however, was marked by much anticipation after the trailer dropped. It was clear that Buying Beverly Hills would provide the insight people had been craving. The wonderful thing about the new season is that we get to watch the fallout after Kyle and Mauricio's separation leaked.

Viewers get to see how the family copes with the shocking announcement of their very personal news. Viewers also learned on the show that their daughters had no idea their parents were separated. This is a very real and deep conversation Mauricio has with the girls when they discuss the situation. It's a candid conversation, and viewers also learn about Mauricio's side of the story. He speaks candidly about his feelings for Kyle. He comes off as a man amid various conflicting feelings. He loves her, yet at the same time, acknowledges that things between them have changed.

A Past Prediction About Kyle and Mauricio's Marriage Came to Fruition

In the early aughts of RHOBH, Kyle and Mauricio's marriage was in a wonderful place. To viewers, they were the prime definition of “couple goals” for the series fans. Things were essentially perfect at the time, but one person predicted what was yet to come. Jill Zarin said that the marriage stays good until being involved in the Real Housewives universe.

During an interview with UsWeekly, Jill said, “And Kyle and Mauricio, I worry. I think they are a really great couple, but I know that Bobby and I, after a few years -- I felt it. I felt shaky. Not very shaky, but I felt a little shaky, and I hope she gets off before anything happens to her and Mauricio.” There is a Real Housewives marital curse which essentially says that married housewives who don’t leave after a few seasons wind up getting divorced on the show. Her comments were blown off at the time, but ultimately, she was correct. Mauricio expresses those exact sentiments during an episode of Buying Beverly Hills Season 2.

The show did more for viewers than RHOBH because of the emotional rawness shown by Mauricio and their daughters. Not only do they have to deal with this drastic shift in their family dynamic, but they each have their problems to deal with as seen in Buying Beverly HIlls. They provide the candor not provided by Kyle on RHOBH. There's even a moment of playful awkwardness between Kyle and Mauricio as they joke about the rumors that were flying around, providing a real moment for Kyle as well. Viewers are given the full experience of the family without the mishmash of other cast member drama, something they were certainly denied in RHOBH.

