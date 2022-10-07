Venice, Telluride, Toronto, and New York may officially kick off awards season, but the Chicago International Film Festival (which runs from October 12th through the 23rd) has the perk of curating the finest selections from late August’s/early September’s bevy of world premieres. This year’s lineup features at least four likely Oscar nominees and a surprise horror hit exported from TIFF.

RELATED: Extraordinary Acting Performances Already Earning 2023 Oscar Buzz

Though some of the fall’s biggest releases are conspicuously absent, like Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, Chicago audiences will get to see a few awards contenders that skipped New York, not to mention the eagerly awaited Knives Out sequel. Also showing is the Golden-Lion-winning documentary, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. Nothing beats autumn in the Windy City, except maybe an evening at the Music Box; purchase a ticket now and enjoy both!

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

From The Son to Empire of Light, a number of the season’s high-profile contenders have gotten off to a rocky start. But one title on the fall-festival circuit everyone seems to love is The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh’s follow-up to the Best-Picture-nominated Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Set in 1923 on the fictional Irish island of Inisherin, Banshees is about two men (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) whose friendship comes to an abrupt end.

Farrell (and his eyebrows) has received an endless parade of plaudits since the film’s early-September premiere in Venice, where he won the Volpi Cup over Brendan Fraser. Co-stars Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan are also being discussed as potential Oscar nominees.

'Close'

Like The Banshees of Inisherin, Close is about the fallout of a platonic male relationship’s dissolution. The movie was picked up by A24 when it premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival and won the Grand Prix (shared with Claire Denis’ Stars at Noon). It went on to win the top prize at the Sydney Film Festival (placing it in company with Parasite) and has been selected by Belgium to compete for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards.

Reviews are calling Close an insightful and devastating coming-of-age drama. It remains to be seen whether the film can become this year’s Cold War, Another Round, or Drive My Car by competing outside of International Feature.

‘Decision to Leave’

Park Chan-wook’s latest film, which premiered at Cannes earlier this year, will be appearing in Chicago just as it opens in theaters. A sleep-deprived detective (Park Hae-il) falls in love with a mysterious widow (Tang Wei) while investigating a murder.

Decision to Leave has been selected over Hirokazu Koreeda’s Broker (also screening at the festival) as South Korea’s submission for Best International Feature. After its showing at the Chicago International Film Festival, it will begin an exclusive engagement at the Gene Siskel Film Center on the 28th.

‘Empire of Light’

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Sam Mendes, the director of American Beauty, Revolutionary Road, Skyfall, and 1917 has re-teamed with legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins for Empire of Light. Set in the England of Mendes’ childhood, the movie follows a theater manager (Olivia Colman) who begins a relationship with a much younger man (Micheal Ward). It addresses mental health, racism, and cinema’s power to both heal and unify.

Empire of Light didn’t get a warm reception in Telluride and Toronto, and despite what critics are calling another fantastic performance by Colman, the movie is starting to fall out of the conversation. But underestimate Colman and the Academy’s love for movies about movies at your own peril. The film skipped NYFF and will screen in Chicago before opening theatrically December 9th.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Knives Out. The Thrombeys have been swapped for a new set of deliciously despicable one percenters with whom Blanc must enmesh himself to snuff out a murderer. Director Rian Johnson certainly hasn’t dialed down star power for this one; the cast includes Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Ethan Hawke, Kathryn Hahn, and Dave Bautista.

Following the unsuccessful premiere of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Netflix doesn’t have an apparent contender. Some have speculated that Glass Onion could fill that void, making it the fourth major sequel this year to be in the running for Best Picture (besides Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Avatar: The Way of Water). Whether Glass Onion makes the cut or not, it’s sure to be a hit when the streamer makes it available to subscribers two days before Christmas. In the meantime, Chicagoans can catch it as the festival’s centerpiece.

RELATED: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Review: Rian Johnson Peels Back the Layers in a Masterful Whodunit | TIFF 2022

'The Inspection'

Image via A24

If there’s a Best Leading Actor dark horse contender, it’s Jeremy Pope for his performance as a young, gay African-American Marine in The Inspection. Gabrielle Union co-stars as the main character’s homophobic mother.

Set in the 1990s during Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, the movie plays like a cross between Moonlight and Men of Honor. The A24 release marks the directorial debut of Elegance Bratton, and festival reviews indicate he’s a talent to keep an eye on.

'She Said'

Image via Universal Pictures

Coming out five years after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, Maria Schrader’s She Said has the present-day urgency that All the President’s Men did in 1976. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as the two New York Times reporters who uncovered systemic abuses of power in Hollywood and sparked the #MeToo movement.

The movie will follow its New York premiere with a screening in Chicago. Expect to hear about this one a lot in the coming months, regardless of its standing in the awards race.

'Sick’

Image via Danno Nell

Sick is set in the spring of 2020 and follows two best friends riding out lockdown together in an expansive and remote private residence. However, the pair discovers they are not alone. This lean, 83-minute slasher is directed by John Hyams (Alone) and written by Kevin Williamson (Scream).

Sick received a very enthusiastic slew of reactions from the crowd that attended its premiere as part of TIFF’s Midnight Madness slate. It was only a matter of time before the coronavirus pandemic was successfully incorporated into a genre thriller.

'The Whale’

Adapted from Samuel D. Hunter’s play of the same name, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound English teacher who, close to death, tries to reconcile with his teenage daughter (Sadie Sink). The film is entirely set in the main character’s apartment, where he debates literature, love, and God with a cast of characters that includes his nurse and best friend (Hong Chau), a Mormon missionary (Ty Simpkins), and his ex-wife (Samantha Morton).

RELATED: 'The Whale': Brenassaince Continues At TIFF As Brendan Fraser Receives Tribute Award

The Whale was one of Venice and Toronto’s hottest tickets but skipped a potential showcase in New York. Though Fraser has enjoyed unanimous praise—videos of his tearful festival appearances have been widely circulated, and many are saying the race for Best Actor is effectively over—the movie itself has sparked a debate over the way it represents obesity. That discourse is only likely to intensify when more people see The Whale later this year.

‘White Noise’

Noah Baumbach is bringing the “unadaptable” Don DeLillo novel White Noise to Netflix in December, but you can see it sooner if you’re in the Windy City on October 23rd. The festival’s closing night movie was first unveiled in Venice before serving as NYFF’s opener. Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig headline the absurdist comedy as parents trying to navigate their family through an “airborne toxic event”.

White Noise is one of the season’s glaring questions. Despite Baumbach’s recent success with Marriage Story, his latest—a big-budget commentary on consumerism and popular entertainment—may be too weird for mainstream awards bodies. However, it may do well with critics groups and sneak into the race.

‘Women Talking’

Sarah Polley’s Women Talking is one of the few contenders this year that has appeared at every fall festival. Adapted from the novel by Miriam Toews, the acclaimed chamber drama is about three generations of Mennonite women convening to discuss a series of crimes in their village. The all-star cast includes Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Sheila McCarthy, Ben Whishaw, and, in a very small role, Frances McDormand.

RELATED: 'Women Talking' Review: Sarah Polley’s Captivating Conversation Has One of the Year’s Best Casts | TIFF 2022

One sticking point has been the color palette, which many are calling too murky. The writing and performances, however, are in the winning conversation. Women Talking is currently the favorite to take Best Adapted Screenplay. It opens theatrically in early December.

KEEP READING: Biggest Movies Appearing At The New York Film Festival