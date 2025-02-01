Summary Collider's Perri Nemiroff chats with the cast and creatives behind By Design at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

By Design flips the body swap genre on its head in a thoughtful comedy-drama about a woman who swaps places with an armchair.

During this interview, writer-director Amanda Kramer, Juliette Lewis, Robin Tunney, Mamoudou Athie, Samantha Mathis, Miranda Bailey, and Madison McKinley discuss making a film that "it isn't a movie for everybody, but it's somebody's favorite movie."

Only at the Sundance Film Festival could you see a body swap film not about a body swap, but rather, a person swapping lives with a chair. Writer-director Amanda Kramer delivers this level of genre subversion in her new film, By Design. Fashioned as an epic fable blending literary and cinematic tropes, By Design follows Camille (Juliette Lewis), a woman sustained by friendships with women who use her to talk about themselves. After falling in love with a special chair, she becomes the chair herself.

At this year's Sundance Film Festival, Collider's Perri Nemiroff sat down with Kramer, Lewis, Samantha Mathis, Robin Tunney, Madison McKinely, Mamoudou Athie, and producer Miranda Bailey at our media studio at the Rendezvous Cinema Center. The crew discusses their passion for independent cinema and the inspiration and influences for a bold, original narrative like this one. They also share what it takes to master the art of "concentrated nothingness," sharing scenes with inanimate objects, and Athie gives an intriguing tease for Kristoffer Borgli's next feature, The Drama.

"Conversation With People" Sparked the Original Idea for 'By Design'

"Ideas always start from themes that I want to discuss."

Image via Sundance Institute

PERRI NEMIROFF: This movie is something else! I've never seen anything quite like it, and I love saying that at film festivals, and beyond. So clearly, I know what your movie is about, but because it is a film festival debut, our audience will first learn about it here via Sundance, so Amanda, would you mind doing the honors and giving everyone a brief synopsis of By Design?

AMANDA KRAMER: A woman goes shopping with her two friends for some furniture, she sees a beautiful chair, she lusts after it and wants to buy it, and instead, in a magical moment of body swap fantasia, becomes the chair that she so lusted after. The chair is then sold to a woman who bequeaths it to her ex-boyfriend, and he goes on his own journey of love and romance with the chair.

I love asking this question in general, but in particular when it's about a movie that has such an interesting high concept. Can you tell me what idea number one was, the thing that started this all, but also if you had a break story moment, something that made the idea feel like it was whole and ready to be made into a feature film?

KRAMER: I like in conversation when you say something that you think is a joke or a lark or a funny anecdote to be amusing when you really see in someone else's face that it is truly sparking more conversation. I pitch ideas all the time to people, and I say to someone who is cutting my hair, “Wouldn't you want to be a chair instead of a human?" Stuff like that. And if they're like, “Oh, yes, I would love to be a lampshade,” I think, “Okay, we're on to something.” I think about envy all the time. I like to write about envy. I like to write about jealousy, missed connections, and connections between people. Ideas always start from themes that I want to discuss, and then just in conversation with people, and just in back-and-forth and seeing what keeps our conversation going. That's how I know, all the time, that it's time to go into story and continue from there.

Amanda Kramer Discusses How Past Body Swap Films Influenced 'By Design'

Image Via Buena Vista Distribution

To dig into the development of this more, again, I've never seen a movie quite like this and it really does turn the whole body swap idea on its head in a really big way. Can you tell me something that you saw in a past body swap movie that you appreciated and embraced, but then also something that you thought you could do like never before by making the body swap happen with an object?

KRAMER: I love the original Freaky Friday. Jodie Foster. I don't even know what to say about Jodie Foster. In that movie, in particular, with the braces, she's incredible. There's a moment where they swap, and they say, “I wish I could be her for one day,” and their faces go like a '60s/'70s color transfer over one another. It's like a bad animation. It's beautiful. In my dreams, I'm able to make something like that, like this derpy sort of color transfer. So, that was something that we thought about as Juliette was transforming, like could we get a trail or could we give an homage to that?

It's cool that you do, but you also put your own unique spin on it with the dance elements.

KRAMER: Yes. Thank you. Also, you can't approximate that Technicolor, so why try? You gotta live in your own era. Even though you think backwards, you also have to think forwards. There's a body swap movie called The Change-Up. Jason Bateman's in it. When they go to change bodies, they piss in a fountain, and the fountain is magical, and just by peeing in the fountain... I love the looks on everyone's faces! You know, this went straight to the top in Hollywood, you guys. It was greenlit immediately. I see the looks on your faces, but it's real, and it's out there. They pee in a fountain together, and as the urine splashes into the fountain, they swap bodies.

JULIETTE LEWIS: Must have been the '80s.

KRAMER: I want you to know that nothing happens. There aren't cool lights. There's no wind. There's no sound effects. There's no sound. It's just over. What a missed opportunity. They should pee in the fountain, and the fountain should explode with urine or something! Anyway, so I wouldn't do that. I wasn't going to do that.

Image Via Universal Pictures

Now we know what I'm going to be Googling after this. I do vaguely remember it. It feels fairly recent, too.

LEWIS: Is it the late '80s?

KRAMER: No.

LEWIS: Oh, '90s?!

It was definitely in the last 10 years.

MIRANDA BAILEY: We might want to piss in a fountain later.

KRAMER: It's a very dumb thing to get them into, but as a funny idea, they at least could have given me some zhuzh.

Miranda, I want to jump down the line to you because I've seen a lot of really bold, ambitious movies that you've produced over the years. You are a producer on this, as well. What is something that gives you faith that this is still an industry that will get behind wildly unique ideas, but then can you also isolate something about this movie that was especially challenging to get people to get behind?

MIRANDA BAILEY: It was not challenging to get anyone behind this movie because the script was truly original and incredible, and Amanda's other movies show what a unique vision she has. I'll lead that into the last question with that. When I read the script, I was given it by Lauren Mann, who was a producer with me on Swiss Army Man we had here. When I heard Juliette Lewis would be the lead, 15 pages in, I said, “I have to produce this. It's too difficult for people who want just 'easy.' This will be Juliette Lewis' Daniel Radcliffe moment, and I want that to happen." That's how I came on and said “yes” to it.

A Bold Vision and Beloved Films United the 'By Design' Crew

"This is what movies are about."

Image by Photagonist

I have many follow-up questions. I want to throw this one to the entire cast. I know, Miranda, you just emphasized that this was a really great script, and I'm sure that is what sold you on this opportunity and these roles, but once you signed on the dotted line, what were some of your first big burning questions for Amanda in terms of how you would actually make this movie happen?

MAMOUDOU ATHIE: I trusted her, so I didn't really care. I was like, "I believe in the script. I believe in you." I've seen her movies. When we spoke about film and just life in general, I just liked her a lot. That's really enough for me. A good script, good vibes, a good part—I'm doing it, honestly.

Solid bullet point list. I like it.

SAMANTHA MATHIS: She was really forthcoming with me about tone. We talked about tone, and she sent me clips of some classic movies from the '80s and the '90s, like Passion Fish. We talked about Metropolitan, Whit Stillman's movies, Atom Egoyan’s movies, and the simplicity and economy, and subtlety of those performances, and that that was really important tonally for this movie. That was super informative for me.

ROBIN TUNNEY: I got sent the same clips, and they were all movies that I'd loved to begin with, and it was so nice to revisit. Hal Hartley was in there, too, who's just such an iconic American independent filmmaker. These are the movies I love. I am a disciple of independent film. I see these movies in the theater, I support them, I love them, and I just feel so honored to be a part of a movie that's so bold and original. Amanda is a visionary, and she put together a team of people where everybody was an artist in every department. It was such a good feeling. When we ended—the applause and the tears, and there was so much joy, and I thought, “This is what filmmaking is supposed to be about. This is what it's supposed to feel like." It's not supposed to feel like a corporate exchange, and Jeff Bezos is selling more of something, or you're holding something, and that you're this product.

BAILEY: But he can buy this!

Image by Photagonist

TUNNEY: But it's available, Jeff.

KRAMER: [Laughs] We said no preach, but preach, Robin, preach! Do it, Robin! Do it!

TUNNEY: No, I just feel like everything has become so transactional in Hollywood. You make a movie like this to come to Sundance. It's like the brass ring, and thank god it exists because it isn't a movie for everybody, but it's somebody's favorite movie, and a lot of people are going to walk in and have an experience that they've never had before, and nobody's peeing in a fountain. It's not derivative. Everybody in Hollywood wants to make the same thing. It's a sequel, it's a reboot, and to have an original thought and purely with all these great actors... Juliette Lewis belongs on the big screen. I want to see her on the big screen. This is what movies are about.

Very well said.

LEWIS: Thank you, Robin.

MADISON MCKINLEY: I feel like it is a script that can resonate with absolutely everyone. Every single person, at some point in their life, has felt like they were sitting with a group of people and felt like they were not being heard, they're not being listened to. They might as well be an inanimate object.

BAILEY: Sorry, what was that?

MCKINLEY: [Laughs] Exactly. They might as well be this chair. But to me, just imagining how it would ever be possible to make a script that unique actually come to life, I couldn't believe that it would actually be possible, the whole body swap and all of that. So, it takes a true, true artist to be able to make it believable, to make it resonate with everyone, and make it flow. It takes a whole group of artists, and you nailed it.

LEWIS: It's interesting to echo some of the sentiments here. We have just come out of this huge renaissance with all the streaming and the endless, inventive TV and the smashed-up genres, and more plot. I came from a lot of plot, plot, plot, and telling the audience where it's going and all this. When I saw this idea, it was like a leap off a cliff and also simplified to what pulls you emotionally. For me, it was all heart. The logline is the logline, but when you open the script, some of the narration was pure poetry to me.

Having grown up as an avid people watcher—because that was my acting class; I don't come from acting academics—I always wanted to disappear into people to find myself or to find true empathy, or fully become alive. So, there's a part of my character that seems to be vapid or nullified, but, truly, it's because her passion has not been ignited. She was a stifled, passionate soul up until the end of the movie when she wants to be into the stratosphere of a city or something. I related to all these dazzling concepts, so for me, it was a very emotional, visceral response to the material.

"I Want Everyone to Chew the Scenery"

Everyone's a scene stealer in Kramer's film.

Image by Photagonist

Amanda, we have a whole bunch of wildly diverse artists at the table right here, but when you're casting a film like this, do you have to see any kind of shared quality in all of them that signals to you that they would be game for something like this and a good creative partner for you?

KRAMER: Yeah. I have never held an audition, ever, for a single movie, and I don't ever take tapes because tapes humiliate me. I can't watch them. I feel the energy.

ATHIE: Humiliate you? [Laughs]

KRAMER: It makes me empathetic. Obviously, I'm sitting at a table with—not to be crass, and not to "big-time" you all, but these are offer-only actors. You give them the script, and you ask them to play the part. You don't ask them to read anyway, so I was in a good position just to think about the people that I would want. I met Juliette and Mamoudou in both experiences for coffee and conversation, and I knew within 12 minutes, beyond them being actors that I love, that I wanted to work with them on this film, and it was very easy for me to envision them. Once they are cast, I can start to think about how to cast around them. Mamoudou leads his half of the film, and I can cast it to what I think would be the sensibility of that character as seen through Mamoudou, and the same for Juliette.

In casting Samantha and Robin first as who seems believable as two women that Juliette would spend more time with, but also, who do I trust to know tonally how to play the character acting support that you actually need wit and intelligence for? If you go in, and you play one note, it is not that funny or interesting, and I did not know that either of them were as hilarious. That was a total surprise to me. I thought I was going to get that dry wit only, but they ride the whole thing.

It just started to feel like dominoes falling when you're casting, and you're like, "This person works, and this person and this person." By the time you're casting people who only have one scene, one moment, including Madison, you're just looking at faces and voices, and you start to just think, “Who has the energy?” When you build a fantasy, "Who fits into the fantasy?" I'm a face person. I want a memorable face and a memorable voice. I never have a prerequisite for, really, anything else, just, “Will I remember you on screen? Will you cast a shadow over the film?" That's what I want. I actually want everyone to chew the scenery. I want everyone to be a scene stealer!

I can see that. As you were explaining that, I'm running through the roster of people in addition to the folks sitting at this table.

KRAMER: Yes. Our supporting cast, who are not here, they're all wonderful. Betty [Buckley] and Clifton [Collins Jr.] and Alisa [Torres] are our second-tier of supporting cast. They're incredible. Then we have some day-playing people that I thought came and just...

TUNNEY: And Udo [Kier]'s amazing.

I was happy to see Ruby [Cruz] in the movie, too. I've been a big fan of hers for a while. I think she's got boundless potential.

KRAMER: Oh, absolutely. She came. She's here. Everybody came!

There are a lot of Bottoms actors here, and that makes me very happy because I love that movie.

BAILEY: I love Bottoms!

Related 'Bottoms' Director Shocked Some Still Criticize Female Characters Being "Human, Shitty & Relatable" "I didn't feel any pressure to rewrite the movie to make them nice because that would totally change what the movie was."

The Art of Becoming a Chair, According to Juliette Lewis

"It became spiritual to me."

Image by Photagonist

Juliette, to dig into your performance now, I don't love this phrasing, but I'm borrowing it from another interview you did. You were talking about doing a performance where part of the performance demands that you "do nothing." You're doing something, but I know what you mean by doing nothing. What would you say surprised you most about what is challenging about doing nothing?

LEWIS: So, this was extra, extra doing nothing. That's to say, it became spiritual to me. I'll explain why. You explained it, too, [Amanda], with the whole thing about your editors finding the things. You literally explained what I was hoping to achieve. You guys found the moments. It's a concentrated nothingness. We need a new word. It's concentrated energy that the stillness is so focused that, even when in stasis, when I'm listening, I don't want to be reacting as a person that's animated. So, how is there a subtle reaction that she's still there, but she's also elsewhere? It was the whole thing. The editing is beautiful because that always helps the performance. You can make or break a performance by editing.

TUNNEY: You absolutely can.

LEWIS: I've had both happen.

TUNNEY: The heartbreak was bad.

LEWIS: You're like, "Why'd you use that snippet?"

BAILEY: We were lucky enough on a budget this tight to have Amanda's editor there everyday.

KRAMER: His name's Ben [Shearn]. He was on the set.

LEWIS: I was amazed. I'd never seen that where the editor, DP, and her were, like...

BAILEY: Teamwork. Fully.

Juliette and Amanda, I don't know how much you two thought about this, but what was it like figuring out what she would look like after the transfer happens? What was it like finding a position that you could sustain visually throughout the film, but that also said, “I am the chair?"

LEWIS: All of that we talked [about]. It was like, "Eyes open or eyes closed?" We didn't want eyes closed because she'd be asleep-looking. Then there was the deconstruction when our two best friends were having wine and they propped her up at the table. Would the eyes be straight out? We'd have to find even stuff within that that played well for the scene. I love that [Amanda] comes from dance and choreography because we wanted the shapes of the chair to be slightly angular; the more awkward, the better. So, everything was thought about in that way.

I fear you're going to be asked this question a lot, but I really want to know the answer. What was it like picking the perfect chair for your movie?

KRAMER: Our production designer's name is Grace Surnow, and she looked at hundreds of chairs. She would send me photos of chairs, and she would send me pictures of her in the chair and on the chair, and she'd say, “Her? Her? Him? Him? Oh, not him. Not him. Not her!” It's like casting. It’s a tough job for her because she has to do what I'm doing here with these people. She needs to find the perfect chair to be in our world. Camille is not upholstered, and we just knew that, right? Camille is not too avant-garde. That doesn't quite make sense either, you know? It’s a process of elimination. You're also thinking about the strong and bold things that Juliette Lewis is. You want something that is elegant, but you also want something that stands out in its elegance, and you want something that feels sturdy.

You also want something that feels like, to me, frankly, curved and feminine. You need the hardness and the feminine. When we found the chair that we found, we saw it all. We saw the rounded arms, we saw the wood base, and we were like, “I think this is good for Juliette.” It also meant that if we laid the chair over and Juliette laid over, too, she could make the shapes. It gave her a scene sense-memory to be like, “I know what the chair looks like.”

Acting Opposite a Chair "Didn't Seem So Bizarre" to Mamoudou Athie

"You just commit to it."

Image by Photagonist

Mamoudou, this chair is your scene partner in a number of scenes here. What is it like working with a scene partner that's an object? Because it feels like a very challenging thing to me to be able to convey that you don't just like this chair, but it’s this extremely intense draw and connection to it. Where do you find that in yourself?

MAMOUDOU ATHIE: For some reason, it didn't seem so bizarre to me. I want to be more interesting, but it was really just as simple as, “This is the object of my desire, and all of this character's longing and desperation is now focused on something that might not make sense to anyone else.” Also, when I first saw the chair, I was like, “This is the chair? This is the one? Alright, cool.” [Laughs] But when you take the time, you touch it, you move around it, you think about it in the way that the script demands, you just commit to it. It's as simple as that. I swear, if it's a good script, you really don't have to worry about much. You just have to commit to the bit.

Samantha and Robin, I'll ask you a scene partner question, as well. For much of the movie, you are opposite Juliette, again, "doing nothing." How does that change the scene partner relationship for you when, again, I don't like this phrasing, you're getting nothng back?

MATHIS: I think it speaks to how oblivious these two women are. They're so self-involved in their own experience that they're oblivious to what's happening with Camille. It speaks to who they are.

TUNNEY: Everything about them is about projection. They have no idea how to connect, and it doesn't matter. They just want to be heard. They can't listen.

MATHIS: They want to hear the sound of their own voices.

TUNNEY: But they still love her!

MATHIS: They do.

TUNNEY: As self-involved as they are, we really love her.