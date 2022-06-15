Broadway will be getting a special visit from Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang! From Warner Bros Animation, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical will be coming soon to HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

The animated musical will follow an exhausted Bugs Bunny who has been starring in a long-running Looney Tunes Broadway show and makes the decision to exchange his day to day of sold-out shows for a quiet life as a normal rabbit. On the other hand, Daffy Duck, always the spotlight opportunist, tries to take Bugs' place in the lead role. However, his star ambitions are taken off track when he is kidnaped by an obsessive fan who has other plans for her favorite stage duck. With his Broadway retirement in danger, Bugs goes on a rescue mission to find Daffy and, with the help of the rest of his Looney Tunes friends, hopefully, restore his joy in performing on the stage.Described as a family movie event, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical will include original dynamic song and dance numbers and new orchestrations from the Warner Bros. library of iconic screen musicals. Emmy Award Winner and nine times nomineeis behind the script and lyrics, with music by Tony Award Winner. Dumas worked as a writer forfrom 2016 to 2018 and Kitt won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his score for the musicalVeteran animatoris director and supervising producer () with TV producerserving as executive producer. Register, who is president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, made a statement saying: "Mayhem and music have helped define the comedic genius of the Looney Tunes for decades. It is a pairing that has created some of the greatest cartoons of our time, and it's going to be a thrill to add our own musical stamp to these characters."Head of Warner Bros' kids & family programmingalso said: “Bugs Bunny on Broadway? Yes, please! This musical gives off old Hollywood and Broadway vibes while offering a new, modern way to sing along to this one-of-a-kind Looney Tunes movie with the whole family.”This first-ever Looney Tunes original musical will be coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network at a date that is yet to be announced.